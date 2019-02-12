Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins agree to 1-year deal with veteran reliever Sergio Romo

By Clark Spencer

February 12, 2019 06:28 PM

Jeter: “When you compete, you’re competing to win”

"When you compete, you're competing to win", said Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during a press conference at Marlins Park the day before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training
By
Up Next
"When you compete, you're competing to win", said Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during a press conference at Marlins Park the day before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training
By

The Marlins and veteran reliever Sergio Romo have reached agreement on a 1-year deal.

While completion of the deal is pending physicals, Romo will make $2.5 million, according to MLB.com.

Romo, who turns 36 on March 4, has made 643 major league appearances over 11 seasons with three different clubs. He spent last season with the Rays, appearing in 73 games, including five games as their “opener.” He finished with a 4.14 ERA.

Romo enjoyed his best seasons with the San Francisco Giants, recording 84 saves from 2008-16 and earning three World Series rings while working out of the bullpen. He notched 25 saves last season for the Rays.

Michael Hill, Marlins president of baseball operations, said Saturday the team was trying to acquire a veteran reliever to insert into an otherwise young bullpen that lacks late-inning experience.

Related stories from Miami Herald

barry-jackson

miami-marlins

Clark Spencer

Clark Spencer is one of the nation’s most experienced baseball writers and has covered the Miami Marlins since 1999. He is past-president of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Along with baseball, Spencer has also covered the Summer and Winter Olympics, NBA Finals, NCAA Final Four, College Football Playoffs and Triple Crown.

  Comments  