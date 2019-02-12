Miami Marlins agree to 1-year deal with veteran reliever Sergio Romo

The Marlins and veteran reliever Sergio Romo have reached agreement on a 1-year deal.

While completion of the deal is pending physicals, Romo will make $2.5 million, according to MLB.com.

Romo, who turns 36 on March 4, has made 643 major league appearances over 11 seasons with three different clubs. He spent last season with the Rays, appearing in 73 games, including five games as their “opener.” He finished with a 4.14 ERA.

Romo enjoyed his best seasons with the San Francisco Giants, recording 84 saves from 2008-16 and earning three World Series rings while working out of the bullpen. He notched 25 saves last season for the Rays.

Michael Hill, Marlins president of baseball operations, said Saturday the team was trying to acquire a veteran reliever to insert into an otherwise young bullpen that lacks late-inning experience.