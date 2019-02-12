Former Yankees star Jorge Posada is joining the Marlins. This is what he will be doing

The player who made the final out for the New York Yankees when they lost to the Marlins in the 2003 World Series is switching sides.

Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada has been hired as a special advisor to baseball operations for the Marlins, a source confirmed.

Posada, who spent his entire 17-year major league career with the Yankees, is a friend and former teammate of Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter.

Posada last played in 2011.

It was Posada who grounded to Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett for the final out of the ‘03 Series. Posada has been living in South Florida since retirement.