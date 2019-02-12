Miami Marlins

Former Yankees star Jorge Posada is joining the Marlins. This is what he will be doing

By Clark Spencer

February 12, 2019 02:07 PM

Jeter: “When you compete, you’re competing to win”

"When you compete, you're competing to win", said Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during a press conference at Marlins Park the day before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training
By
Up Next
"When you compete, you're competing to win", said Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during a press conference at Marlins Park the day before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training
By

The player who made the final out for the New York Yankees when they lost to the Marlins in the 2003 World Series is switching sides.

Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada has been hired as a special advisor to baseball operations for the Marlins, a source confirmed.

Posada, who spent his entire 17-year major league career with the Yankees, is a friend and former teammate of Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter.

Posada last played in 2011.

It was Posada who grounded to Marlins pitcher Josh Beckett for the final out of the ‘03 Series. Posada has been living in South Florida since retirement.

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-marlins

barry-jackson

miami-marlins

Clark Spencer

Clark Spencer is one of the nation’s most experienced baseball writers and has covered the Miami Marlins since 1999. He is past-president of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Along with baseball, Spencer has also covered the Summer and Winter Olympics, NBA Finals, NCAA Final Four, College Football Playoffs and Triple Crown.

  Comments  