Miami Marlins

Billy the Marlin has a new look. Here’s how Miami Marlins fans reacted

By Jordan McPherson

February 11, 2019 01:08 PM

Marlins unveil new logo and colors

The Marlins on Thursday Nov. 15, 2018 rolled out new uniform colors and a re-designed “M” logo.
By
Up Next
The Marlins on Thursday Nov. 15, 2018 rolled out new uniform colors and a re-designed “M” logo.
By

Even Billy the Marlin became part of the Miami Marlins’ rebrand.

The Marlins mascot received a hefty makeover and was shown to the public for the first time at the team’s FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday.

In addition to the expected changes like a new jersey and hat donning the new color scheme and logo, the mascot, who has been part of the team since the inaugural 1993 season, received his share of physical changes as well.

Among them: The orange on his fin and pants are now gone. His eyebrows are bushier and his eyes wider and slightly more cartoonish. He also seems to have lost some weight.

And with change comes fan reaction. And fans had a lot to say on Twitter once the reveal happened.

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-marlins

barry-jackson

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

  Comments  