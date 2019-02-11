Billy the Marlin has a new look. Here’s how Miami Marlins fans reacted

Even Billy the Marlin became part of the Miami Marlins’ rebrand.

The Marlins mascot received a hefty makeover and was shown to the public for the first time at the team’s FanFest at Marlins Park on Saturday.

The big reveal ...



Heeeeeere’s Billy. pic.twitter.com/6urOl1T9br — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 10, 2019

In addition to the expected changes like a new jersey and hat donning the new color scheme and logo, the mascot, who has been part of the team since the inaugural 1993 season, received his share of physical changes as well.

Among them: The orange on his fin and pants are now gone. His eyebrows are bushier and his eyes wider and slightly more cartoonish. He also seems to have lost some weight.

And with change comes fan reaction. And fans had a lot to say on Twitter once the reveal happened.

It looks like he went to visit Dr Miami for some Botox in the off season — Toni Loscalzo (@Pandora1869) February 10, 2019

Congrats to the Marlins for unleashing a Times Square knock-off version of Billy the Marlin. pic.twitter.com/e6zT4qw8nZ — Matt Brodsky (@MattSBrodsky) February 10, 2019