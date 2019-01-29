Miami Marlins

The Marlins FanFest will include craft beer sampling and a chance to meet top prospects

By Jordan McPherson

January 29, 2019 10:52 AM

Miami Marlins fans who attend FanFest on Feb. 9 will not only have the opportunity to check out the updated stadium, meet the team and have a day of fun.

They’ll also get a glimpse of the updated food options Marlins Park will have this year. The Marlins announced on Tuesday that Miami’s Best Pizza — one of a handful of new concession partners for this season — will be on-hand for FanFest. The franchise’s new 3o5 menu, which will feature eight core ballpark menu items that will be either $3 or $5 at all home games, will also be available. Items for sale at $3: Hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, water bottles and 16-ounce sodas. Mojo pork tacos and 12-ounce draft beers will be available for $5.

Even more: There will be a craft beer sampling at the new SRO Social Section from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and a chance for fans to submit name recommendations for hot dog and cocktail offerings.

As for meet-and-greets, the Marlins announced that its 2019 Captain’s Camp class — featuring a dozen of the club’s top prospects — will be in attendance in addition to its 40-man roster.

The full group: Catcher Will Banfield, outfielder Corey Bird, infielder Jose Devers, catcher Nick Fortes, pitcher Jorge Guzman, infielder Osiris Johnson, outfieler Victo Victor Mesa, pitcher Nick Neidert, pitcher Luis Palacios, outfielder Tristan Pompey, pitcher Trevor Rogers and outfielder Connor Scott. Guzman is the only one of the 12 already on the 40-man roster.

Admission and parking for FanFest are free. To claim your FanFest ticket, go to Marlins.com/FanFest.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald.

