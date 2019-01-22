Miami Marlins

Marlins extend spring training invites to 11 players, including a top pitching prospect

By Jordan McPherson

January 22, 2019 01:35 PM

The Miami Marlins are ready to get a glimpse at even more of their top prospects when spring training begins next month.

The Marlins announced Tuesday afternoon that they have added 11 nonroster invites for 2019 spring training. This brings the Marlins’ total to nonroster invites for spring training to 25 players, a list that already included new top prospect Victor Victor Mesa.

Headlining the new group: Right-handed pitching prospect Nick Neidert, the Marlins’ No. 4 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Neidert, who the Marlins obtained in their trade with the Seattle Mariners for Dee Gordon, went 12-7 with Double A Jacksonville and posted a 3.24 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings.

The rest of the players invited: Right-handed pitchers Robert Dugger, Tommy Eveld, Zac Gallen (No. 20 prospect), Brett Graves, Ben Meyer and Hector Noesi (a free agent signing); left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee; infielder Yadiel Rivera; outfielder Brian Miller (No. 12 prospect); and catcher Santiago Chaves (a free agent signing).

With these additions, the Marlins will have seven of their top-12 prospects participating in Spring Training this year.

Graves, Meyer and Rivera all spent time with the Marlins last season.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report in Jupiter for Spring Training on Feb. 13. Position players report on Feb. 18.

