Home run sculpture is on the way out. Is a new Marlins logo/color scheme on the way in?

The home run sculpture will soon be out the door at Marlins Park.

The team’s logo and colors might be close behind.

Several prototypes of a new “M” logo have emerged on social media, and a source said there are other prototypes under consideration that have not yet surfaced. The Marlins are keeping hush. A team spokesman declined comment.

For that matter, the Marlins haven’t even announced they intend to change their logo or colors.

But given the massive overhaul taking place under new owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, a logo re-design and revised color scheme would be in keeping with the pattern. Along with that, the Marlins have been receiving input from fans through its Dimelo campaign on food, ballpark entertainment, promotions and — yes — the team’s logo and uniforms.

Local broadcaster Andy Slater reported Monday that the Marlins intended to change the logo. On Tuesday, an Instagram account belonging to marlinsnetwork posted an image of a logo with a slanted, flowing “M” — as opposed to the current block-style “M” — and a full-featured marlin fish, one with eyes and everything. The current emblem depicts the silhouette of the fierce game fish, one without facial detail.

Several options are being CONSIDERED for the Marlins new logo as @AndySlater reported. One was also posted on IG. MLB must approve 1st. Nothing official.

Pick a winner. @5ReasonsSports @SwingsAndMishes pic.twitter.com/SPkz2MseZB — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 17, 2018

The colors are also different, with a deeper, richer blue and a touch of red.

But, wait, there’s more.

On Wednesday, Craig Mish of SiriusXM posted even more prototypes.

Since moving into Marlins Park in 2012 and changing their name from the Florida Marlins to the Miami Marlins, the team has gone with an eye-popping four-colored “M” logo to match the color theme inside their Little Havana ballpark. Previous owner Jeffrey Loria, an art dealer, was especially fond of bright colors.

Teal, the team’s signature color from its inception in 1993, fell by the wayside with the move south to Miami.

Now, the Marlins could soon be sporting yet another new look.