‘How do you take the Mona Lisa out of the Louvre?’ Twitter reacts to HR sculpture news

The move is official.
The Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture — the gargantuan structure on left-center field at Marlins Park that went off every time a Marlins player hit a home run — will now reside in the plaza outside the stadium.
It will still go off after every home run, as well as at 3:05 p.m. every day and after every Marlins win.
When the news came out Tuesday afternoon, reaction was, shall we say, strong toward part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter and the Marlins.
Here’s a sampling:
The Marlins finished last in Major League Baseball last season with just 128 home runs. Only 53 of them came at Marlins Park.
