‘How do you take the Mona Lisa out of the Louvre?’ Twitter reacts to HR sculpture news

Derek Jeter: "It's big. It's big."

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media about the future of the home run sculpture at Marlins Park on Feb. 13, 2018.
By
By

Miami Marlins

Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

October 16, 2018 05:29 PM

The move is official.

The Miami Marlins’ home run sculpture — the gargantuan structure on left-center field at Marlins Park that went off every time a Marlins player hit a home run — will now reside in the plaza outside the stadium.

It will still go off after every home run, as well as at 3:05 p.m. every day and after every Marlins win.

When the news came out Tuesday afternoon, reaction was, shall we say, strong toward part-owner and CEO Derek Jeter and the Marlins.

Here’s a sampling:



The Marlins finished last in Major League Baseball last season with just 128 home runs. Only 53 of them came at Marlins Park.

