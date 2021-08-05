Miami Herald Logo
Baseball

USA baseball uses big sixth inning to beat South Korea and reach Olympics gold medal game

United States’ Todd Frazier (25) celebrate with teammates after scoring on a hit by Mark Kolozsvary during a semi-final baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
United States’ Todd Frazier (25) celebrate with teammates after scoring on a hit by Mark Kolozsvary during a semi-final baseball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki AP

The United States is guaranteed to win a medal in baseball at the Tokyo Olympics.

The only question remaining is whether it will be gold or silver.

Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to upend South Korea 7-2 in a semifinal at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on Thursday to advance to the championship game. The United States will face Japan at 6 a.m. Saturday to determine who wins the gold medal and who wins silver. Japan beat the United States 6-5 in extra innings earlier in the tournament.

The United States sent nine hitters to the plate in the decisive sixth inning, recording four hits and a pair of walks against five South Korea pitchers to turn a one-run lead at the start of the frame to a six-run advantage by the time it finished.

Mark Kolozsvary, a former Florida Gators catcher who is a top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, drove in the first run of the frame when his one-out single to left scored Todd Frazier, who led off the inning with a walk before moving to second on a Jamie Westbrook single. A Nick Allen walk loaded the bases and a second run scored on Jack Lopez’s RBI single to left.

Miami native Eddy Alvarez, who is now guaranteed to become the sixth athlete ever to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, added to the tally with a hard-hit RBI groundout to the first baseman that scored Kolozsvary. Tyler Austin’s two-run single to center capped scoring.

Alvarez, an infielder in the Miami Marlins organization and a Christopher Columbus High graduate, has at least one hit in four of five games during the Olympics and has been a stalwart defensively at second base.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan held South Korea to one run over 4 1/3 innings before turning the game to the bullpen. Ryan Ryder, Scott McGough, Anthony Gose and Anthony Carter threw the final 4 2/3 innings.

South Korea will face the Dominican Republic for the bronze medal.

