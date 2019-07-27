South Dade offensive lineman commits to Oregon Ducks over Miami, Indiana

Jonathan Denis of South Dade, photographed on Monday, January 14, 2019, is on the ALL-DADE (6A-8A) FOOTBALL team. pfarrell@miamiherald.com

One of the best offensive linemen in Miami-Dade County is heading across the country for college.

Jonathan Denis, the No. 1 guard in Florida in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, orally committed to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The South Dade offensive lineman announced his commitment with a video he posted on Twitter.

Denis picked Oregon from a final group which included the Miami Hurricanes, Louisiana Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers.

A four-star guard in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2020 recruiting cycle, Denis is the No. 13 guard in the nation, the No. 58 player in Florida and the No. 6 offensive lineman. Denis is the third highest ranked offensive lineman in South Florida behind St. Thomas Aquinas four-star tackle Marcus Dumervil and Norland four-star tackle Issiah Walker Jr.

The 6-foot-3, 279-pound senior spent about two and a half months committed to Miami last year from the late summer until the fall, yet he remained a frequent visitor for practices in Coral Gables and games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. He was committed alongside two of his Buccaneer teammates, both of whom decommitted when coach Manny Diaz briefly left to coach the Temple Owls, but pledged back to the Hurricanes earlier this year.

Denis chose to go a different path, helping the Ducks extend their roots in Florida despite never taking a trip out to Eugene. He took official visits to Louisville and Indiana in the spring, then visited Miami once again for Paradise Camp in June just before the beginning of a dead period, which ended Wednesday.

Denis joins four-star safety Avantae Williams, another former Hurricanes pledge, as Oregon’s 2020 commitments from Florida.