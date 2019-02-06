University School’s Josh Sanguinetti makes his college football decision

Josh Sanguinetti kept his recruiting process relatively quiet. The lone glimpse into his decision came from the list of top-eight schools he put on Twitter back in December.

But on Wednesday, as he made his way to the stage at University School’s auditorium, he made his decision clear — and it wasn’t a team on that initial finalists list.

Sanguinetti, the safety from University School ranked as the No. 50 overall player from the state of Florida this recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports composite ranking, is signing with Indiana. The other finalists that he named at the start of the high school football season: Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Stanford.

Sanguinetti, 6-2 and 171 pounds, wasn’t the only U School player making his decision on Wednesday.

In total, University School had 20 student-athletes from eight sports sign national letters of intent. Included in that group is star basketball player Vernon Carey, who had previously committed to Duke.