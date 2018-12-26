High School Recruiting

The Florida Gators picked up this top South Florida player on Christmas Day.

By Jordan McPherson

December 26, 2018 11:17 AM

St. Thomas Aquinas’ DL Tyreak Sapp (99) avoids a tackle during the Nationally televised football matchup between DeMatha and St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday August 25, 2018. St. Thomas Aquinas won 38-0
A pair of St. Thomas Aquinas defenders used the holiday season as the marquee time to announce their college commitments.

Sophomore defensive end Tyreak Sapp committed to the Florida Gators on Christmas Eve, while junior linebacker Derek Wingo gave a verbal pledge to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Christmas Day. Verbal commitments are non-binding until players sign a national letter of intent during either the early signing period or on National Signing Day.

Both are rated as four-star prospects by 247Sports.

Wingo led St. Thomas Aquinas with six sacks, tied for the team lead with 12 tackles for loss and recorded 34 tackles overall this season. He chose Penn State over Clemson, Miami and Ohio State, among others.

“I feel that this is the best opportunity and choice for me and my family,” he wrote in his tweet announcing his decision.

Sapp notched 26 tackles, including five for loss and four sacks, this season. He also holds offers from Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma and more.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

