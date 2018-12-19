Early signing period live updates: Where will South Florida’s top players sign?

The fax machines are whirring. College coaches are huddled together in their offices. Hats with various college mascots are being placed on stages at high schools across the country.

It can only mean one thing: Signing day is back.

The three-day early signing period officially begins at 7 a.m., at which point high school seniors can officially lock up their college commitment and get ready for the next stage of their football career.

The Miami Herald will be providing updates throughout the day as dozens of South Florida’s top players sign across the dotted line.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Miami Herald Sports Pass The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories. Click to subscribe

There are several developments to watch for throughout the day. Among them: St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle’s decision between Ohio State and Alabama; Carol City cornerback Jarvis Brownlee’s decision among FSU, UCF and Miami; and how Southridge cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will handle signing on Wednesday while keeping his decision secret until Jan. 5.

Most South Florida schools are holding their signing ceremonies between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., so expect steady updates throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

Unless noted otherwise, all rankings on this live blog are based on the 247Sports composite.