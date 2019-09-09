Southridge fires football coach Sedrick Irvin: ‘Whatever the reason was, I respect it.’

Miami High coach Sedrick Irvin after first playoff win since 2000 Irvin talks about taking another step in Miami High’s turnaround with 28-0 shutout win over Palmetto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Irvin talks about taking another step in Miami High’s turnaround with 28-0 shutout win over Palmetto.

Miami Southridge football coach Sedrick Irvin has been fired three weeks into the 2019 season, athletic director Jorge Vital confirmed to the Miami Herald on Monday.

Atiles Knight will serve as the Spartans’ interim head coach.

Vital did not dive into specifics when asked about the firing, but Irvin told the Miami Herald that he had no warning and did not see the move coming.

“I signed on to be a coach. I know I did a hell of a job being a coach. Whatever the reason was, I respect it,” Irvin said. “No hard feelings.”

Irvin was three weeks into his second year as Southridge’s coach. The Spartans are 0-2 to start the season, losing 48-0 at Washington, D.C., powerhouse St. John on Aug. 24 and dropping a 20-14 overtime decision to Coral Gables on Friday.

Southridge went 9-3 in Irvin’s first season, won the District 16-8A title and reached the Class 8A regional semifinals before losing to district rival South Dade.

Prior to taking over at Southridge, Irvin was the head coach at his alma mater Miami High in 2017, where he led the Stingarees to a Class 8A state semifinal appearance.

He also spent five years at Westminster Christian from 2011 to 2015, bringing the Warriors a game short of a Class 3A state title appearance in 2013.

He also served as an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama for two years and coached Heisman trophy winning running back Mark Ingram and several other Crimson Tide stars. He had one year stints as a running back coach at Memphis in 2010 and at East Carolina in 2016.

Irvin, a fourth-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, played three years in the NFL and one year each in NFL Europe and the Arena Football League before retiring as a player in 2005.

Irvin said he plans to continue coaching football.

“All I was just doing is serving my purpose in life, and that’s to give back to these kids through the game of football,” Irvin said. “That’s it. This isn’t the end of Sedrick Irvin.”

Southridge, now in District 16-6A after the FHSAA’s latest district realignment, opens district play on Friday against Class 6A favorite Miami Central.

