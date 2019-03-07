Miami-Dade High Schools

Krop boys’ volleyball rallies twice to top St. Brendan in five sets

By Jordan McPherson

March 07, 2019 06:44 PM

High schools roundup.
High schools roundup.
High schools roundup.

The Krop boys’ volleyball team had already overcome a two-set deficit Wednesday night against St. Brendan.

Coming back in the fifth set to complete the comeback? No problem.

The Lightning pulled off the turnaround and took a 3-2 win over St. Brendan to improve its record to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

Krop dropped the first two sets 17-25 and 23-25 before rallying in Sets 3 and 4 with respective 25-17 and 25-15 finishes. After falling behind 6-9 in the deciding fifth set, the Lightning rattled off a 9-3 run to close out the comeback.

Setter Ross Vaygensberg led the way with 51 assists, 11 digs and six blocks in the win. Hitters Zachary Winer (12 kills, 19 digs, 2 blocks) and Michael Kopel (15 kills, 12 digs) also had major contributions in the win.

BASEBALL

Doral 7, Varela 0: WP - Adrian Figueroa 3 IP, 7 K, 1 BB; Luis Espinal 1-1, R, 2 RBI, BB; Andre Vidal 1-3, 2B; Dominic Pitelli 1-2, 2R; Salvador Alvarez 1-2, RBI.

LaSalle 4, I-Mater 2: WP - Andy Quintana 6 IP, 1 ER, 11 K; SV- Justin Quintana; A. Quintana 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Damien Sorondo 2-4.

Central 17, Carol City 2: Charles Dorsey 2-2, 3 RBI; Deidrick Dansby 1-1,2 RBI, 3 SB; CEN: 3-2.

SOFTBALL

Miami Beach 19, Westland Hialeah 4.

Doral Academy 7, Plantation American Heritage 4: WP Alyssa Zabala 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 K; SV- Kassandra Machado 2 IP; Gaby Ruiz 2 H, 2 RBI; DA: 4-1.

Carrollton 18, Somerset 0: WP Melanie Florez 3 IP, 5 K; CJ Volpe 2-3, 3 runs; CAR: 3-2.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Westland Hialeah 3, Hialeah 1 (25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20): Randi Gonzalez 20 kills; Michael Gonzalez 10 kills, 4 blocks; Rudy Oliva 8 kills, 5 blocks; WH: 3-3.

Reagan 3, Braddock 1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21): Luiz Dardis 31 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 15 kills, 8 digs; Adrian Rodriguez 45 assists, 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Juan Alfonso 5 digs, 5 aces; Roy Rossello 22 digs, 2 aces.

Belen 3, Sunset 0: Eric Diaz 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Daniel Cantens 8 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Mario Cobo 7 kills, 2 blocks: BEL: 4-0.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Krop 19, Mater Academy 0: Lindsey Weingard 2 TD passes, 1 extra point; Kirra Magana 1 TD catch; Brianna Knowls 1 TD catch; Taylor Scarlet TD run; KROP: 1-0.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coral Reef 6, Columbus 1: Barraque 8-6, Bonnefoy 8-6, Cordova 8-4, Chamizo 8-1, Barraque/Dotson 6-2, Puech/Villamizar 6-3.

Mourning 7, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Dylan Jaworski 8-0; Artem Kurachenko 8-0; Juan Pena 8-0; ATM: 2-0.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Miami Country Day 6, Divine Savior 1

Miami Springs 5, Reagan 2: Lazara 8-0, Moon 8-0, Gonzalez 8-5, Lora 8-1, Moon/Lazara 8-3.

Mourning 7, Hialeah Miami Lakes 0: Elizabeth Kuznetsov 8-0, Caroline Churchill 8-0, Olesya Kukhareva 8-0; ATM: 2-0.

Have scores to report? Send them to HSSports@miamiherald.com.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

  Comments  