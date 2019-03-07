Krop boys’ volleyball rallies twice to top St. Brendan in five sets

The Krop boys’ volleyball team had already overcome a two-set deficit Wednesday night against St. Brendan.
Coming back in the fifth set to complete the comeback? No problem.
The Lightning pulled off the turnaround and took a 3-2 win over St. Brendan to improve its record to a perfect 6-0 on the season.
Krop dropped the first two sets 17-25 and 23-25 before rallying in Sets 3 and 4 with respective 25-17 and 25-15 finishes. After falling behind 6-9 in the deciding fifth set, the Lightning rattled off a 9-3 run to close out the comeback.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Setter Ross Vaygensberg led the way with 51 assists, 11 digs and six blocks in the win. Hitters Zachary Winer (12 kills, 19 digs, 2 blocks) and Michael Kopel (15 kills, 12 digs) also had major contributions in the win.
BASEBALL
▪ Doral 7, Varela 0: WP - Adrian Figueroa 3 IP, 7 K, 1 BB; Luis Espinal 1-1, R, 2 RBI, BB; Andre Vidal 1-3, 2B; Dominic Pitelli 1-2, 2R; Salvador Alvarez 1-2, RBI.
▪ LaSalle 4, I-Mater 2: WP - Andy Quintana 6 IP, 1 ER, 11 K; SV- Justin Quintana; A. Quintana 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB; Damien Sorondo 2-4.
▪ Central 17, Carol City 2: Charles Dorsey 2-2, 3 RBI; Deidrick Dansby 1-1,2 RBI, 3 SB; CEN: 3-2.
SOFTBALL
▪ Miami Beach 19, Westland Hialeah 4.
▪ Doral Academy 7, Plantation American Heritage 4: WP Alyssa Zabala 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 K; SV- Kassandra Machado 2 IP; Gaby Ruiz 2 H, 2 RBI; DA: 4-1.
▪ Carrollton 18, Somerset 0: WP Melanie Florez 3 IP, 5 K; CJ Volpe 2-3, 3 runs; CAR: 3-2.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Westland Hialeah 3, Hialeah 1 (25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20): Randi Gonzalez 20 kills; Michael Gonzalez 10 kills, 4 blocks; Rudy Oliva 8 kills, 5 blocks; WH: 3-3.
▪ Reagan 3, Braddock 1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21): Luiz Dardis 31 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 15 kills, 8 digs; Adrian Rodriguez 45 assists, 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Juan Alfonso 5 digs, 5 aces; Roy Rossello 22 digs, 2 aces.
▪ Belen 3, Sunset 0: Eric Diaz 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Daniel Cantens 8 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Mario Cobo 7 kills, 2 blocks: BEL: 4-0.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Krop 19, Mater Academy 0: Lindsey Weingard 2 TD passes, 1 extra point; Kirra Magana 1 TD catch; Brianna Knowls 1 TD catch; Taylor Scarlet TD run; KROP: 1-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Coral Reef 6, Columbus 1: Barraque 8-6, Bonnefoy 8-6, Cordova 8-4, Chamizo 8-1, Barraque/Dotson 6-2, Puech/Villamizar 6-3.
▪ Mourning 7, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Dylan Jaworski 8-0; Artem Kurachenko 8-0; Juan Pena 8-0; ATM: 2-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day 6, Divine Savior 1
▪ Miami Springs 5, Reagan 2: Lazara 8-0, Moon 8-0, Gonzalez 8-5, Lora 8-1, Moon/Lazara 8-3.
▪ Mourning 7, Hialeah Miami Lakes 0: Elizabeth Kuznetsov 8-0, Caroline Churchill 8-0, Olesya Kukhareva 8-0; ATM: 2-0.
Comments