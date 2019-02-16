For the first time in eight years, Varela boys’ soccer returns to state title game

The clock was ticking, and Varela boys’ soccer coach Juan Monge did not want to go to overtime with a spot in the state title match on the line.
So with about 12 minutes left in regulation against Kissimmee Celebration and the Vipers having a throw-in just outside the box, Monge called up a play his team has practiced all year.
Senior Rui Lopez hurled the ball into a crowded box, placing it as close to junior Juan Valiente as he could. Valiente, with his back to the net and no one behind him but the keeper, flicked the ball over his head and waited as it floated past the keeper’s hands and into the net.
Not long after, the real celebration begin.
Valiente’s second goal of the match sealed host Varela’s 2-1 win over Celebration in a Class 5A state semifinal on Saturday afternoon and send the Vipers (14-3-3) to the state title match for the first time since 2011. Varela is hoping to win its first state title since going back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 and looks to be the first Miami-Dade team to win the Class 5A title since Columbus did so in 2014.
Celebration (21-2-2) was held to one goal or fewer for just the fourth time this season after averaging close to four goals per game.
“This is the toughest team we’ve played all season,” Monge said shortly after receiving a water bath near midfield following the win while his players celebrated with fans, friends and family. “I told my kids at halftime if we’re on our field, no one can beat us.”
That home-field advantage paid off at the right moment. The Vipers rattled off four consecutive wins at their field in the playoffs, outscoring Coral Gables, Coral Reef, Krop and Celebration by a combined 11-3 score.
Valentine opened scoring early in the first half after an early corner kick attempt bounced around the box before he touched it in behind the keeper.
Celebration dominated the remainder of the first half from there, with Luis Mora scoring the equalizer late in the first half after rebounding a deflected shot with about 10 minutes left in the first half. A pair of shots earlier in the half barely bounced off the crossbar.
Varela came out aggressive in the second half with senior Kordell Goldson having a handful of scoring opportunities but struggled to adjust to the wind and a stifling Celebration defense.
“We knew a goal was going to drop,” Monge said, “and it was going to drop at the right time.”
Valiente’s final strike turned out to be that goal that is sending Varela back to DeLand, where it will face the winner of the opposite semifinal between Lake Mary and Lakewood Ranch for the Class 5A title at 4 p.m. Saturday at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium.
“I’ve been waiting for eight years already,” Monge said. “... This year, everything clicked at the right moment. I’m very proud, very proud. Home-field advantage worked for us and all these boys did their job. It’s a great feeling.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ District 16-9A final - Killian 74, Palmetto 71: Louis-Jacques 27, Hernandez 18 (double-double with 11 rebounds), Nelson 10, Calatayud 8, Houston 6, Castillo 5; KIL 20-6.
▪ District 16-7A final - Doral 38, Belen Jesuit 36: DA: Nuñez 17, Carter 13, Mercado 4, Alawie 2, Pellerano 2; BEL: Sueiro 20, Cantens 7, Rodriguez 4, Lopez 3, Fernadez 2.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Coral Reef 7, Varela 0: Thomas Barraque 8-4, John Dotson 8-5, Noe Bonnefoy 8-5, Michael Chamizo 8-4, Alex Aronson 8-5; Barraque/Bonnefoy 8-3, Tyler Benjamin/Dotson 8-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Coral Reef 7, Varela 0: Jessica Bustamante 8-0, Claudia Jacobo 8-1, Angelica Tacoronte 8-0, Franchesca Casanova 8-0, Alexa Cruz 8-1; Bustamante/Emily Lara 8-1, Nicole Moll/Marianna Ghini 8-1.
