Krop boys soccer continues to impress. Its latest feat: Knocking out Cypress Bay

Krop’s Tiago Pillado-Matheu took his position, ready to take a second-half corner kick in a scoreless regional semifinal against Cypress Bay on Friday night.
The wind was in his favor, whipping straight toward the Cypress Bay net as he took two steps back.
With a perfect strike, and just enough aid from Mother Nature, Pillado-Matheu’s cross blew straight into the upper left portion of the net for the lone goal of the game. Teammates mobbed Pillado-Matheu on the sideline as he attempted to hype up the crowd as Traz Powell Stadium.
Twenty-five minutes later, after fighting off a frenzy of Cypress Bay scoring chances, the result became official: Krop defeated Cypress Bay 1-0 and advanced to the Class 5A regional finals.
The victory was two-fold. It gave Krop its second regional final berth in program history and first since 2007. It also ended Cypress Bay’s run of nine consecutive trips to the regional finals, a streak that included four state titles in that span.
“I told everybody before that we were going to surprise everybody,” Krop coach Tomas Gonzalez said as his players celebrated on the field around him.
And they continue to do just that. Krop is 13-1-3 on the year, its lone defeat coming on Nov. 19 to MAST Academy in its third match of the year. Since that loss, Krop has outscored opponents 47-3 and has not allowed any team to score more than one goal in a given game.
Their next task: A regional final against Varela, which won its first two regional contests 2-0 against Coral Gables and 5-2 against Coral Reef in overtime.
