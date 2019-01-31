Miami Country Day girls basketball continues dominant season by defeating Oxbridge

Chalk up another quality win for the Miami Country Day girls’ basketball team.
The Spartans, ranked as the top team in the country by MaxPreps, earned a hard-fought road win against Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy 80-70 on Wednesday night. Oxbridge came into the game ranked as the 11th team in the state.
Koi Love led Miami Country Day (20-1) with 22 points, while freshman Sydney Shaw (15), senior Maria Alvarez (14) and freshman Emani Theodule (11) also put up double-figure scoring outings.
Miami Country Day, winners of five consecutive state titles, hosts Plantation American Heritage on Friday before closing out the regular season against IMG Academy on Saturday.
Doral Academy hires new golf coach
Doral Academy announced this week that Armando Echeverria will be the school’s new golf coach. A graduate of Miami Senior High and Miami DAE College, Echeverria has been coaching golf in South Florida since 2001 including Director of the Junior Golf Program at the Biltmore in Coral Gables from 2007-17.
He also helped launch the Junior development program at Trump National Doral under the Rick Smith Golf Performance Center and is currently instructing at both Trump National Doral and International Links Melreese. Echeverria coached high school locally starting in 2010 at Carrollton School where he coached in seven straight state finals tournaments with either an individual player or the team.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami Country Day 80, Palm Beach Oxbridge 70: MCD – Love 22, Shaw 15, Alvarez 14, E. Theodule 11, J. Theodule 9, McCormack 6, Gonzalez 3. OX: Zaph 21, Stanley 19, Smith 8, Gilbert-Taylor 7, Race 7, Howarth 6, Zoller 2. MCD: 20-1.
▪ Coral Gables 51, Coral Reef 41: CG – Mendez 15, Pinera 12, Cruzata 10, Cohen 8, Crabill 2, Forbes 2, Bilbao 2. CR – Stouffer 11, Khamuongas 8, Nadnga 7, Stevenson 6, Kandinsky 5, Rosa 2, McDuffy 2.
▪ Plantation American Heritage 56, Westminster Academy 31: Wyche 17 (double-double with 14 rebounds), Stubbs 10, Paris Sharpe 10, Aronsky 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ South Miami 83, Ferguson 47: SM: T. Dean 25 (triple double, 10 assists, 10 rebounds), Cabrera 14, A. Dean 11, Flenor 9, Hill 7, Bujan 6, Pujals 4, Greene 3, Miller 2, Evora 2. FER: Azocer 11, Gonzalez 7, Rawls 6, Perez 5, Vega 4, Abad 4, Dichs 3, Hurtato 3, Yockkim 2, Lovelace 2.
▪ Doral Academy 59, Belen Jesuit 41: DOR – Carter 34, Pellerano 13, Nuñez 5, Alawie 4, Mercado 2, Warren 1. BEL: Rodriguez 20, Suero 8, Cantens 6, Fernandez 4, Lopez 3.
▪ Columbus 54, Southwest 33: COL – Golden 19, Cooper 14, Vidal 10, Jackson 5, Macia 2, Payne 2. SW – Ramirez 13, Piniero 6, Aloma 5, Garcia 4, Castellanos 3, Jiminez 2
▪ Palmer Trinity 57, Marathon 53: PT – Waldman 25, Friedland 10, Minto-Marley 8, Thomas 8, Casares 6. MAR – Qualls 22, McDonald 13, Rojas 8, Hernandez 6, Roque 4. PT: 16-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ District 16-4A semifinal: TERRA 1, Mater Academy 0 (2OT, 4-1 PKs) – Alanna Martinez, Daniela Stanfield, Krystal Fajardo and Kiana Hernandez each with penalty kick goals. GK Valentina Romero 13 saves. TER: 8-2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ District 16-5A semifinal: Coral Reef 2, Ferguson 1 (OT) – J.C. Duran goal, Tyler Johnson goal CR: 13-4-2.
▪ District 16-5A semifinal: Varela 2, Homestead 1 – Juan Medina and Christian Viera 1 goal each; Kordell Goldson and Jhansel Abreu 1 assist each.
▪ District 15-5A semifinal: Coral Gables 1, Miami Beach 0.
▪ District 16-4A semifinal: Belen Jesuit 4, TERRA 0 – Jayson Repine 2 goals, 1 assist, Michael Barany 1 goal, 1 assist, Alfredo Abilahoud goal, Ethan Naos 2 assists.
▪ District 16-4A semifinal: Reagan 1, Doral Academy 0.
▪ District 15-3A semifinal: Plantation American Heritage 8, Pompano Beach 0 – Ryan McGowan 2 goals, Fernando Chamorro 2 goals, Morris Senior, Miles Walters, Sebastian Vidarte and Noah Texeira 1 goal each.
▪ District 15-4A semifinal: South Broward 2, Archbishop McCarthy 1 – Alejandro Cadavid and Wesley Montanegro 1 goal each. SB:14-6-0.
▪ District 16-3A semifinal: Goleman 2, Jackson 1 – Bryant Hernandez and Calogero “Jojo” Albino 1 goal each. GOL: 10-5-2.
▪ District 14-2A semifinal: University School 2, North Broward Prep 1 – David Mizrahi 2 goals. US: 15-2-3.
▪ District 14-2A semifinal: Cardinal Gibbons 2, Pinecrest 0 (2 OT): Daton Montiel 2 goals, Jacob Cooper and Vincenzo Forte 1 assist each; CG: 10-4-4.
▪ District 16-2A semifinal: Westminster Christian 1, Gulliver Prep 0: James Lee goal, Renzo Brambilla and Matias Gutierrez 1 assist each. Johnny Gleason shutout WC: 14-5-1.
