Miami High’s turnaround basketball season continues with OT win over St. Thomas Aquinas

As he reflected on another win to the 2018-19 basketball season, Miami High coach Javorie Wilson took a moment to reflect.
One year really made a difference.
“Winning solves everything,” Wilson said with a smile.
One year removed from going 5-16 during a rebuilding season filled with mistakes and second-guessing, the Stingarees are now 14-3 this year with three regular-season games left and look capable of making noise in the playoffs.
The latest statement in a turnaround season came on Saturday, when Miami High edged out St. Thomas Aquinas 50-49 in overtime as part of the 24th annual MLK Basketball Classic at Stranahan High. It was a win that saw Miami overcome a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter against a perennial playoff team in Class 8A.
And it was a win that saw Miami once again rely on its three standout sophomores to secure a win.
Justin Neely scored 17 points off the bench, including all six in the four-minute overtime period that included a go-ahead layup with about three seconds left on the clock. James McBride also added 17 points, and forward Taderrius Davis chipped in 16.
It’s been a common sight all year. Neely entered Saturday almost averaging a double-double (18.3 points, 11.1 rebounds). McBride is second averaging 9.1 pints per game and Davis is close behind with 8.4 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Miami High is not only winning on a consistent basis, but is also putting itself in prime position to challenge North Miami for the District 14-9A title and make a playoff run.
With two weeks left before district tournaments begin, Miami High is 8-2 in district play. North Miami is 7-1. North Miami won the first meeting this year 70-68. The two will meet at North Miami on Jan. 29.
More MLK Basketball Classic results
▪ Gulliver Prep 66, Boca Raton Grandview Prep 50: Junior guard Tony Sanders scored 27 points, forward Diego LaMonica added 11 and Gulliver Prep blew past Grandview Prep as it attempts to make a strong push to close out the regular season. After the game was tied 15-15 early in the second quarter, Gulliver (10-8) blew the game open with a 15-0 run and took a 30-23 lead into halftime. The Raiders extended their lead to as many as 22 points in the second half before pulling most of their starters midway through the fouth quarter.
▪ Schoolhouse Prep 65, McArthur 63: A dominant second quarter and clutch play in the final minutes from senior Shiedrice Pierre lifted the Wolfpack to a win over McArthur. Schoolhouse Prep (10-7) took a 39-23 halftime lead after outscoring McArthur 26-2 in the second period. The Wolfpack extended its lead to as many as 22 points before McArthur began chipping away at its deficit. The Mustangs (14-8) got within one, 5655, after going on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, but Pierre carried Schoolhouse Prep late by scoring his team’s final nine points.
▪ Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer 50, IMG Academy 48: Senior Brandon Williams hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end a back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured six lead changes and send Dwyer off the court with a win. IMG’s Jacob Ray Bianchi missed a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds left to set up Williams’ game-winner. Williams finished with 8 points, while freshman Zavier Scott recorded a team-high 13.
▪ Palm Beach Oxbridge 61, Coral Park 54: The ThunderWolves led 30-24 at halftime, extended their lead to eight by the end of the third quarter and cruised from there.
