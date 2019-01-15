Belen soccer senior dominates in pair of blowout wins over Sunset, Central

It has been an eventful two-game stretch for Belen Jesuit’s Jayson Repine.
The senior soccer standout has found his scoring touch, recording a dozen goals in shutout wins over Sunset on Friday (9-0) and Central on Monday (11-0).
Repine found the back of the net seven times on Friday and then tacked on a five-goal, three-assist night on Monday to improve Belen to 13-4 on the season. Repine now has 28 goals on the season.
Rounding out the rest of Belen’s scoring on Monday night: Gianluca Mejia, Lucas Fernandez, Alfredo Albilahoud, Andres Ludert, Ethan Naos and Luciano Bettocchi each recorded a goal. Naos and Daniel Comas also chipped in three assists apiece.
MORE BOYS SOCCER
▪ Doral 10, Mater Academy 3: David Lopez 3 goals; Andoni Garro 2 goals; Alejandro Proce, Alejandro Schulz, Angel Salas, Diego Ramirez and Johnny Franco 1 goal each; DA: 18-2-0.
▪ Miami Beach 3, Coral Park 1: Jose Almanza 2 Goals, Julian Enriquez 1 Goal, Hudson Feinberg 1 Assist, Franklin Rivero 1 Assist, Kevin Giraldo 1 Assist; MB: 12-4-3
▪ Ferguson 1 , South Dade 0: Mateo Hoyos 1 goal, Enzo De Oliveira 3 saves; FER: 13-3-1
▪ Calvary Christian 1, FAU High 0: Mike Burbella goal, Michael Rossello shutout, 3 saves.
▪ Palmer Trinity 10, Archbishop Carroll 2: Joao Almeida 3 goals; Jonathon Ludwig 2 goals, 1 assist; Alberto Franceschi 1 goal, 2 assists; Robert Bistry, Andres Montana, Michael Gomez and Sebastian Lopez 1 goal each; Marco Campiani, Nory Aronfeld, Eduardo Franceschi and Hermo Lopez 1 assist each; PTS: 15-3-1.
▪ Belen 11, Central 0: Jayson Repine 5 goals, 3 assists; Gianluca Mejia 1 goal; Lucas Fernandez 1 goal, 1 assist, Alfredo Abilahoud 1 goal; Andres Ludert 1 goal; Ethan Naos 1 goal, 3 assists, Luciano Bettocchi 1 goal, 1 assist, Daniel Comas 3 assists.
▪ Goleman 3, Norland 0: Marvin Arias 2 goals, 1 assist; Nicholas Hernandez 1 goal; GOLE: 8-5-2.
▪ Columbus 1, Southwest 0: Rodrigo Velasco goal, Joanquin Real assist; Eduardo Cardonne shutout, 6 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ LaSalle 5, Miami Springs 1: Stephanie Cuan 2 goals; Kiki Maribona 1 goal, 2 assists; Anabel Toledo 1 goal, 2 assists.
▪ Miami Beach 3, Coral Park 1: Giulie Barchine 2 goals; Tatiana Godoy 1 goal; Julia Soilva, Isa Pirela and Vicky Powell 1 assist each.
▪ Gulliver Prep 8, Florida Christian 0: Daniela Correa 3 goals, 2 assists; Marie Bou Aziz 2 goals; Ariana Hernando 1 goal; Anabelle King 1 goal; Julia Hornstein 1 goal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Doral 70, TERRA 23: DA: Carter 22, Nuñez 22, Alawie 9, Pellerano 9, Warren 4, Lehrman 3, Mercado 1; TERRA: Morales 9, Blanco 5, Swihart 4, Santiago 3, Dea 2
▪ Sunset 58, St. Brendan 55: Pastoriza 21, Perez 13, Morris 9, Bouza 9, Galdon 4, Machado 2; Assists: Pastoriza 10; Rebounds: Perez and Morris 10 each.
▪ Jackson 63, Edison 31: Emanuel Prosper 23, Desmond Romer 12, Jerome Baker 10.
▪ North Miami 92, Hialeah Gardens 34: Carlos Hart 14 points, 5 steals; Shaamar Andrews 10 points, 6 rebounds 4 blocks; Anthony Bazan 15 points; Richard Charles 15 points; Ronaldo Vescine 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Carrollton 68, Florida Christian 33: Mendez 34pts, Paneque 15pts, Benitez 7pts, Mas 4pts, Rabassa 4pts, McCarthy-Levy 4pts; CAR: 12-3
▪ Carol City 58, North Miami Beach 23: CC: N. Brantley 23, D. Coleman 9, K. Cooper 7, B. Carter 6, B. Taylor 2, B. Williams 2, J. Harrell 2, N. Johnson 2.
▪ Miami High 59, Krop 46: MH: Bucknor 22, Francois 14, Daniels 12, Ali 12, Whitley 11, Weingard 7, Walker 4, Joseph 4, Knowles 2.
▪ Varela 58, Braddock 35: VAR: D. Quesada 18, A. Dukharan 16, C. McWilliams 12, B. Sexton 8, E. Bravo 2, D. Santiago 2; BRAD: D. Avlola 15, A. Gonzalez 14, A. Mendez 6.
