Miami-Dade High Schools

Belen soccer senior dominates in pair of blowout wins over Sunset, Central

By Jordan McPherson

January 15, 2019 12:50 PM

It has been an eventful two-game stretch for Belen Jesuit’s Jayson Repine.

The senior soccer standout has found his scoring touch, recording a dozen goals in shutout wins over Sunset on Friday (9-0) and Central on Monday (11-0).

Repine found the back of the net seven times on Friday and then tacked on a five-goal, three-assist night on Monday to improve Belen to 13-4 on the season. Repine now has 28 goals on the season.

Rounding out the rest of Belen’s scoring on Monday night: Gianluca Mejia, Lucas Fernandez, Alfredo Albilahoud, Andres Ludert, Ethan Naos and Luciano Bettocchi each recorded a goal. Naos and Daniel Comas also chipped in three assists apiece.

MORE BOYS SOCCER

Doral 10, Mater Academy 3: David Lopez 3 goals; Andoni Garro 2 goals; Alejandro Proce, Alejandro Schulz, Angel Salas, Diego Ramirez and Johnny Franco 1 goal each; DA: 18-2-0.

Miami Beach 3, Coral Park 1: Jose Almanza 2 Goals, Julian Enriquez 1 Goal, Hudson Feinberg 1 Assist, Franklin Rivero 1 Assist, Kevin Giraldo 1 Assist; MB: 12-4-3

Ferguson 1 , South Dade 0: Mateo Hoyos 1 goal, Enzo De Oliveira 3 saves; FER: 13-3-1

Calvary Christian 1, FAU High 0: Mike Burbella goal, Michael Rossello shutout, 3 saves.

Palmer Trinity 10, Archbishop Carroll 2: Joao Almeida 3 goals; Jonathon Ludwig 2 goals, 1 assist; Alberto Franceschi 1 goal, 2 assists; Robert Bistry, Andres Montana, Michael Gomez and Sebastian Lopez 1 goal each; Marco Campiani, Nory Aronfeld, Eduardo Franceschi and Hermo Lopez 1 assist each; PTS: 15-3-1.

Belen 11, Central 0: Jayson Repine 5 goals, 3 assists; Gianluca Mejia 1 goal; Lucas Fernandez 1 goal, 1 assist, Alfredo Abilahoud 1 goal; Andres Ludert 1 goal; Ethan Naos 1 goal, 3 assists, Luciano Bettocchi 1 goal, 1 assist, Daniel Comas 3 assists.

Goleman 3, Norland 0: Marvin Arias 2 goals, 1 assist; Nicholas Hernandez 1 goal; GOLE: 8-5-2.

Columbus 1, Southwest 0: Rodrigo Velasco goal, Joanquin Real assist; Eduardo Cardonne shutout, 6 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

LaSalle 5, Miami Springs 1: Stephanie Cuan 2 goals; Kiki Maribona 1 goal, 2 assists; Anabel Toledo 1 goal, 2 assists.

Miami Beach 3, Coral Park 1: Giulie Barchine 2 goals; Tatiana Godoy 1 goal; Julia Soilva, Isa Pirela and Vicky Powell 1 assist each.

Gulliver Prep 8, Florida Christian 0: Daniela Correa 3 goals, 2 assists; Marie Bou Aziz 2 goals; Ariana Hernando 1 goal; Anabelle King 1 goal; Julia Hornstein 1 goal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Doral 70, TERRA 23: DA: Carter 22, Nuñez 22, Alawie 9, Pellerano 9, Warren 4, Lehrman 3, Mercado 1; TERRA: Morales 9, Blanco 5, Swihart 4, Santiago 3, Dea 2

Sunset 58, St. Brendan 55: Pastoriza 21, Perez 13, Morris 9, Bouza 9, Galdon 4, Machado 2; Assists: Pastoriza 10; Rebounds: Perez and Morris 10 each.

Jackson 63, Edison 31: Emanuel Prosper 23, Desmond Romer 12, Jerome Baker 10.

North Miami 92, Hialeah Gardens 34: Carlos Hart 14 points, 5 steals; Shaamar Andrews 10 points, 6 rebounds 4 blocks; Anthony Bazan 15 points; Richard Charles 15 points; Ronaldo Vescine 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 68, Florida Christian 33: Mendez 34pts, Paneque 15pts, Benitez 7pts, Mas 4pts, Rabassa 4pts, McCarthy-Levy 4pts; CAR: 12-3

Carol City 58, North Miami Beach 23: CC: N. Brantley 23, D. Coleman 9, K. Cooper 7, B. Carter 6, B. Taylor 2, B. Williams 2, J. Harrell 2, N. Johnson 2.

Miami High 59, Krop 46: MH: Bucknor 22, Francois 14, Daniels 12, Ali 12, Whitley 11, Weingard 7, Walker 4, Joseph 4, Knowles 2.

Varela 58, Braddock 35: VAR: D. Quesada 18, A. Dukharan 16, C. McWilliams 12, B. Sexton 8, E. Bravo 2, D. Santiago 2; BRAD: D. Avlola 15, A. Gonzalez 14, A. Mendez 6.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

