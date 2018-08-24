Northwestern takes charge in season-opening win over Miramar

A momentum shift late in the first half was the just the beginning for Miami Northwestern.

The Bulls scored nine points with less than two minutes remaining in the first half and rolled to a 30-12 victory over Miramar in the third annual Best of Dade vs. Best of Broward series Friday at Miramar High.

Northwestern senior quarterback Isiah Velez passed for 285 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more to lead the defending Class 6A champs in their season opener.

“I think Velez still needs work, but he made plays tonight,” Northwestern coach Max Edwards said. “He controlled the game against a good team like Miramar.”

Leading 16-12 in the forth quarter, the Bulls (1-0) sealed the deal with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions.

The first came on a Velez 1-yard dive with 5:06 left. Velez then completed a 20-yard scoring strike to Sean Delaughter to complete the scoring.

Miramar had several chances to change the outcome, but turnovers and some bad decision proved costly.

Despite some missed opportunities, the Patriots closed with 16-12 of the lead when sophomore quarter pack Cedquan Smith found Amir Harvey in the endzone for a 32-yard touchdown.

Smith finished with 160 yards through the air.

“Their defensive line dominated the game,” Miramar coach A.J. Scott said. “They proved why they are the 6A champions and we need to learn from that.”

Miramar (0-1) never led but closed to within one point of the lead at 7-6 following a 79-yard return by Torrie Cox off a blocked field goal attempt with 5:59 left in the first half.

The Northwestern defense front seven stymied the Miramar run game, holding them to minus 26 yards. On the other side, the Bulls’ balanced rushing offense produced 152 yards.

