Live South Florida high school football updates for Week 1

And our first Friday night should give you reason to be excited, with the slate of games full of marquee matchups. For a quick taste:
▪ Miami Carol City, expected to be one of the top teams in the state, travels to Plantation American Heritage, winner of 28 consecutive games and four state titles in five years. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
▪ The Class 8A contender Deerfield Beach Bucks travels to defending Class 3A state champion Chaminade-Madonna Lions for a 7 p.m. kickoff
▪ Defending Class 6A champion Northwestern Bulls travels to the Miramar Patriots. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
▪ The Booker T. Washington Tornadoes face the Dillard Panthers at Traz Powell at 7:30 p.m.
The list goes on and on and on. And tonight’s games fail to include Miami Central Rockets traveling to the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs, which will highlight the Saturday slate of games.
The scoreboard below will provide live updates throughout the night tonight and will be a staple on the Herald's website every game night. As games wrap up, this story will update with brief summaries of each matchup in addition to the longer recaps of games where we will have staffers on sight.
Thursday game results
▪ Coral Reef 10, Reagan 0
▪ South Miami 62, Varela, 0
▪ Jackson 53, Mourning 0
▪ Columbus 35, Mater Academy 0
▪ Taravella 40, South Plantation 19
▪ Southridge 42, American 13
▪ Hialeah 42, Miami Springs 0
▪ North Miami 28, Miami High 0
