American Heritage gets revenge on Northwestern in region semifinals. ‘We wanted the West’

Friday was finally the day. Plantation American Heritage had marked it down — Nov. 20 — as soon as the Florida High School Athletic Association put out its brackets for the 2020 postseason. The day after its 2019 season ended with a loss to Northwestern, American Heritage was already thinking about the 2020 postseason matchup and Nov. 20 eventually became a date everyone memorized.

It wasn’t the state championship, but it was ultimately the most important date on the calendar for the Patriots, who are mired in a two-year title drought. First and foremost, the road to the Class 5A championship ran through the Bulls. With 12-3 win in the Region 4-Class 5A semifinals, American Heritage has crossed the biggest hurdle.

“We knew we would have to play the three-time defending state champs again,” Patriots coach Patrick Surtain said. “We knew the exact date when we were going to play them and we wanted that challenge.”

American Heritage (7-2) held Northwestern (3-2) without a touchdown for the first time since 2017. It was the first time a team other than Bradenton IMG Academy kept the Bulls out of the end zone since 2013.

A year ago, the Patriots fell three points short and Northwestern went on to win a third straight state championship. On Friday, American Heritage pieced together an even better defensive performance.

On four trips into the red zone, the Bulls scored only three points and threw two interceptions. The Patriots finished with four takeaways, including a strip sack by star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. in the third quarter to set up a field goal. American Heritage shut out Northwestern for the final 38:05 after Bulls kicker Leo Zuazo made a 40-yard field goal in the final minutes of the first quarter.

“They’ve been doing this the whole year,” Surtain said. “We have some ballers over there and every single last one of those guys stepped up and played their [expletive] off, played their hearts out.”

In the first half, the Patriots’ offense was even less effective. Star running back Mark Fletcher ran for a first down the first play of the game and then American Heritage didn’t pick up another until a meaningless scramble on the final play of the half.

The Patriots had just 45 total yards at halftime. On the first drive of the second half, they surpassed that.

American Heritage started the third quarter at its own 45-yard line and stuck with its game plan. It fed Fletcher over and over again, and the sophomore started picking up chunks of yardage. He opened the half with a 20-yard run, then a 2-yard run, and then Patriots quarterback Blake Murphy ripped off a 16-yard gain and American Heritage was into the red zone. Murphy eventually sneaked into the end zone on a 1-yard run to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead and the only touchdown of the game.

“They have a hell of a D,” said Fletcher, who ran for 102 yards on 19 carries. “They came pumped up. We had to come and finish.”

Still, American Heritage finished with fewer than 200 yards and Northwestern, ranked No. 15 by MaxPreps, had 210. A missed field goal and two red-zone interceptions left the Bulls with only three points.

After the Patriots’ touchdown drive, Northwestern quarterback Taron Dickens lost a fumble and star free safety James Williams, who is orally committed to the Miami Hurricanes, recovered. A field goal pushed American Heritage’s lead to 9-3 and the Bulls answered with a march down the field.

Running backs Saddiq Jackson and D’Shawn Trowers took turns carrying Northwestern and the Bulls got all the way down to the 13-yard line before linebacker Jaedan Kinlock intercepted Taron Dickens at the goal line. It was the second time American Heritage intercepted the Bulls quarterback in the red zone and it stopped Northwestern’s best chance at staging a comeback.

The Bulls final opportunity came with about eight minutes left in the game. A punt by Miami commit Kahlil Brantley backed up the Patriots at their 1-yard line and Murphy left with a cramp after sneaking for a few yards to start the drive. Star athlete Vinson Davis entered as the emergency quarterback and game plan changed entirely. He and Fletcher ran the read option, and they combined for four runs longer than 10 yards to eventually guide American Heritage into field-goal range to put away the victory.

Surtain referred to it as redemption for the Patriots and it was finally theirs.

“Going 11-2 is great for some schools, but not us. We hang banners around here, man, and we haven’t been able to do that the last two years and our kids were ready for it,” Surtain said. “We didn’t want any other team. We wanted the West.”