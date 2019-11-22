Northwestern defense carries Bulls to big showdown win over American Heritage

With a sold-out standing-room-only crowd packed in at Heritage Field in Plantation, a crowd that was lined up two hours early to get in, the de facto high school “Game of the Year” in South Florida lived up to every bit of its billing on Friday night.

Plantation American Heritage and Northwestern, the top two ranked teams in the state in Class 5A who have been on a collision course all season, went at it like two heavyweight prize fighters in the ring.

When it was over, it was Northwestern that had just a little bit more than Heritage, hanging on to win the Region 4-5A showdown 23-20.

The Bulls, who are looking for an unprecedented third straight state title, advance to next week’s Class 5A state title game on Nov. 29 where they will host Tampa Jesuit at 7:30 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium.

“It all came down to a bunch of determined kids doing what had to be done tonight,” said Northwestern head coach Max Edwards. “To come into an atmosphere like this tonight and play a team like American Heritage on their field and find a way to get it done says everything about their character and determination.”

When defensive back and University of Miami commit Timothy Burns Jr. picked off a Heritage pass and returned it 22 yards for a score with just 42 seconds left in the third quarter, it appeared the Bulls (11-2) were on their way to an easier-than-expected win, leading 23-7.

But the Patriots (10-2) weren’t going anywhere. Quarterback Edwin Rhodes threaded a perfect pass over the middle to Oronde Gadsden Jr. who split two Bulls defenders and turned a short slant into a 62-yard score with 10:44 left.

Even though Rhodes’ two-point pass failed, the momentum had swung. A fired up Heritage defense forced a three-and-out and the offense started moving again. Eventually running back Joseph Carlson bolted up the middle from 8 hards out with 4:33 left and it was 23-20.

With the Heritage crowd screaming and the Bulls facing a third-and-20 at their own 21, the biggest play of the night arrived. That when NW quarterback Taron Dickens’ pass to the sideline was incomplete which would’ve forced a punt.

But pass interference was called on Heritage. Now faced with a third-and-five at the 36, Dickens found Timothy Bostic in the right flat for a 12-yard gain and new set of downs.

A long Nathaniel Noel run followed by a face mask penalty put the Bulls on the Heritage 19 with 2:01 left before Heritage coach Patrick Surtain started burning all three of his timeouts. Forced with a fourth-and-three at the 12, and 1:21 left, Edwards spurned the field goal attempt and went for it.

But the Bulls never had to snap the ball as Heritage was called for illegal substitution resulting in a five yard penalty and first down. Two knees from that point did the trick.

“I read it all they way,” said Burns of his pick six which turned out to be the winning points in the game. “As soon as I saw one of our guys blitz, I knew he (Rhodes) would have to get rid of the ball quick so I jumped up in front of the route and got the clean pick. Then it was all green taking it to the house and what a feeling. Tonight was big but it was nothing really new for us. We’re used to playing in big games in front of big crowds.”

Burns was just one of many defensive heroes on this night for the Bulls, who have been getting in done on that side of the ball all year.

A defensive line led by Wati Huggins and Earnest Johnson swarmed all over Rhodes all night long, sacking him six times and pressuring him virtually every other time.

“One thing we did this week was we tried to give Heritage something they hadn’t seen all year and put a few new wrinkles in,” said NW defensive coordinator Dorian James. “We usually run man coverage across the board but we decided to play a little three high and a few offensive players on defense. But scheme or no scheme, you still have to have the players that can go out there and executive and we had a bunch of kids who did that tonight.”

Both teams got off to a nervous start as the two clubs combined for five turnovers before the first quarter was even over. Heritage had the first one and it was expensive.

Four plays after NW’s Kamren Kinchens picked off Heritage QB Edwin Rhodes’ pass on the game’s third play, the Bulls were in the end zone on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Taron Dickens to Romello Brinson.

Midway through the first, it was Northwestern’s turn to make a mistake when Noel fumbled at his own 30 and Marvin Jones recovered.

On the very next play, Rhodes faked everybody out on an option keeper and took off around the right side for a 30-yard score and 7-7 tie.

Leo Zuazo capped off a long Bulls drive midway through the second with a 25-yard field goal and, after the Bulls defense forced a quick three-and-out, the offense went 65 yards in seven plays, Dickens found Jalen Rogers on a quick slant that turned into a 37-yard touchdown to make it 16-7 with 2:35 left before the half.

“Our defense kept us in this tonight and made some big plays,” said Noel who finished as the game’s leading rusher with 108 yards on 23 carries but also lost two fumbles. “We made some mistakes on offense including me which put us in a tough spot but they did a great job of forcing turnovers as well.”