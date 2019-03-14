Stoneman Douglas football coach, citing 2018 tragedy, resigns

Marjory Stoneman Douglas football coach Willis May is resigning from his post, an announcement that comes a little more than a year after the school shooting in which 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured.
A call to May by the Miami Herald on Thursday afternoon was not returned, but he told both the South Florida Sun Sentinel and ESPN that the shooting at the Parkland high school on Feb. 14, 2018, played a role in his decision. Assistant football coacah Aaron Feis and athletic director Chris Hixon were among the 17 killed.
“We’ve had a lot of friends and a lot of support in the Parkland community, but I just need a change,” May told ESPN. “I love football and I want it to be fun. I want to go to work every day and be excited, and right now I go to work every day and it’s miserable.”
May, 51, took over as head coach at Stoneman Douglas in 2013. The Eagles went 33-26 in that span, including a 5-5 record last year. Douglas won its first home game of 2018 by 17 points (23-6) over South Broward and honored the shooting victims at their final home game, a 31-20 loss to Taravella. An ESPN documentary followed the team over the course of last season.
The Fort Myers News-Press reported Thursday that May has been offered the head coaching job at South Fort Myers.
BASEBALL
Palmer Trinity 10, Miami Country Day 2: WP: Jeremy Shodell 7 IP, 4 H, 4 Ks; Grant Foreman 3-4, 2 RBI; Carlos Calleja: 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; PT: 1-5
Hialeah-Miami Lakes 5, North Miami Beach 1: WP: Andrew Lopez 2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R; Damian Ortega 3 2/3 IP, 5 Ks, 2 H; Jeremiah Moreno 2H; David Sanchez 2H; HML: 1-1
Miami Springs 9, Gulliver Prep. 1: Lazaro Hernandez 2-4, 2R, RBI, 2SB; Jason Torres 1-3, 2B, 2RBI; Carlos Rey 2-4, 2B, 2RBI; WP: Brandon Villabrille. MS: 5-0
SOFTBALL
Krop 23, Mourning 21: WP: Irene Lainez; Kirra Magana 5-5, 2B, 3RBI, 3R; Jaylene Thomlinson 5-5, 2B, 5RBI, 4R; Angelina Santiago 3-5, 3B RBI, 4R
BOYS’ TENNIS
Stoneman Douglas 6, Cardinal Gibbons 1: Singles Bower (MSD) d. Hernandez (CG) 8-6; Arvelo (MSD) d. Maldonado (CG) 8-1; Goldblum (MSD) d. Levy (CG) 8-7; Ricards(MSD) d. Vaca (CG) 8-1; Ma (MSD) d. Jones (CG) 8-2. Doubles: Bower/Arvelo (MSD) d. Hernandez/Levy (CG) 8-2; Solomun/Vaca (CG) d. Goldblum/Ricards (CG) 8-6
Coral Reef 6, Braddock 1: Bonnefoy 8-4; Cordova 8-2; Chamizo 8-1; Villamizar 8-0; Dotson/Bonnefoy 7-6 (7-5); Benjamin/Velasco 6-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Stoneman Douglas 7, Cardinal Gibbons 0: Singles: Aponte (MSD) d. Copley (CG) 8-6; Swan (MSD) d. Lear (CG) 8-1; Azales (MSD) d. Fuccillo (CG) 8-0; Martinez (MSD) d. Clark (CG) 8-1; Schuelle(MSD) d. Dugarte (CG) 8-0. Doubles: Aponte/Swan (MSD) d. Copley/Lear (CG) 8-4; Martinez/Schulle (MSD) d. Fuccillo/Deblassi (CG) 8-6
Coral Reef 7, Braddock 0: Bustamante 8-2; Jacobo 8-0; Tacoronte 8-0; Casanova 8-0; Cruz 8-0; Varanasi/Lara 6-3; Fernandez/Estrada 8-2.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Brendan d. Coral Gables 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-11): Carlos Plana 7 kills, 34 assists, 11 digs; Aiden Diaz 10 kills, 6 blocks; Gabriel Maristany 14 kills; Chris Iglesias 10 kills; Nicky Losa 25 digs; STB: 5-2
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Gulliver Prep 16, Barron Collier 3: Nick Hassan 6 goals, 1 assist; Sean Moore 3 goals, 1 assist; Diego Rodriguez 17 of 23 faceoffs; Max Herskowitz 5 groundballs, 1 takeaway
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Gulliver Prep 15, Coral Reef 3: Alissa Pascual 3 goals, 2 assists, 8 steals; Kalei Ganser 2 goals, assist, 4 steals; Emily Miller, 2 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Elizabeth Perez, block, 3 assists, 3 steals. GP: 8-3.
