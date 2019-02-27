Longtime St. Thomas Aquinas basketball coach retires

He has been a fixture in St. Thomas Aquinas athletics since his playing days in the 1970s.
Now, Steve Strand is calling it a career.
The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Strand is retiring after 42 years in the athletic department, including 24 as the school’s head boys’ basketball coach. St. Thomas Aquinas went 385-186 under Strand’s watch and won the school’s only state title in the sport under his direction in 2001.
Strand, who graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in 1975 and was a senior on the Raiders team that finished as state runner-up, also served as an assistant to the football program for 18 years.
