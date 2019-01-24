University School’s Vernon Carey named a McDonald’s All-American

Vernon Carey’s high school basketball career is nearing its end with just seven more regular-season games to play and one more playoff run to go through.
But the University School senior, Duke commit and second-ranked prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking will add one more game to his preps career before heading off to join the Blue Devils: The McDonald’s All-American Game.
Carey on Thursday was named as one of 48 high school seniors (24 boys, 24 girls) to be a 2019 high school All-American. He will play for the East team on March 27 in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Carey, a 6-11, 265-pound center, has been a dominant force for the Sharks all year. University School is 15-3 on the year and ranked No. 20 nationally by MaxPreps.
Nine other area players — three boys and six girls made — the initial nomination list last week.
SLAM Academy had all three of the area’s other boys representatives: Kaleb Figueroa, Luis Pacheco and Issad Solano.
The six girls’ representative on the initial nomination list: Miami Country Day’s Maria Alvarez and Koi Love; Archbishop McCarthy’s Lauren Carmona and Carla Soto; and St. Thomas Aquinas’ ABigail Hsu and Halie Murphy.
