Plantation American Heritage girls’ soccer cruises through district tournament

The Plantation American Heritage girls’ soccer team is poised to make another run for a state title.
The Patriots made quick work of their district tournament, defeating Coconut Creek 9-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday and then claiming the district crown with a 1-0 win over Pembroke Pines Charter on Friday. Mandy Kopecki scored the winning goal on Friday on a feed from Olivia Roth while senior keeper Elizabeth Matei recorded the shutout.
Heritage has now won 15 consecutive matches after opening the year with a 2-2 draw against the same Pembroke Pines Charter team they beat to advance to regionals. The Patriots have conceded just four goals all season.
Heritage has reached at least the state semifinals in each of the past seven seasons, a stretch that includes three consecutive Class 3A state titles from 2014-2016.
The Region 4-3A tournament will begin on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
More district finals
▪ District 16-1A boys’ final — Palmer Trinity 3, Riviera Prep 0: Alberto Francheschi, Hermo Lopez and Michael Gomez each scored a goal to clinch Palmer Trinity’s district crown and keep the Falcons’ Class 1A title defense hopes alive. Robert Bistry and Dylan Lopez each added an assist in the win, which improved Palmer Trinity’s record to 17-3-1 on the year. Palmer Trinity opened the district tournament with an 8-0 win over Somerset of South Homestead. Franceschi recorded a hat trick and recorded a pair of assists in that win.
Still undefeated
The Doral Academy boys’ basketball team simply just keeps winning.
The streak now, dating back to Dec. 27, 2017: 43 consecutive games.
The latest of those wins came on Friday, when the Firebirds defeated district rival Miami Springs 55-45 at home to improve to 22-0 on the year after closing out the 2017-18 season with 23 consecutive wins and a Class 7A state title.
Senior Jonathan Nunez led the way with 22 points while junior Devin Carter chipped in 21.
Maxpreps has the Firebirds ranked as the 10th-best team in the state regardless of classification and second in South Florida behind only Fort Lauderdale University School.
Northwestern football schedules game in Ga.
The two-time defending Class 6A football state champion Northwestern Bulls will head out of state for a regular-season game in 2019.
Their opponent: The Lowndes Vikings in Valdosta, Georgia. The game is scheduled for Sept. 20.
Lowndes went 10-4 last year and advanced to the state semifinals last season in Georgia’s highest classification. The Bulls claimed their second consecutive state-title and Dade County record sixth overall in December when they defeated Seffner Armwood 22-0 to close out a seven-game win streak after starting the 2018 season 3-5.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ District 15-2A quarterfinals: Ransom Everglades 1, Mast Academy 1 (RE 4-3 PKs). RE 13-4-4
▪ District 15-2A quarterfinals: Edison 3, Somerset-Pembroke Pines 2 (OT)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ North Miami 71, Miami Beach 46: Carlos Hart 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Richard Charles 23 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Brandon Monestime 10 points.
▪ Jackson 80, TERRA 68: Desmond Romer 18, Emanuel Prosper-17, Jerome Baker 17, Hakeem Ismail 14.
▪ Palmer Trinity 60, Somerset Academy Key 57: PT: Thomas 17, G. Friedland 16, A. Waldman 15. SAK: Andre 22, Duffek 10, Saint-Victor 9; PT: 15-5.
▪ St. Brendan 58, Pinecrest Prep 28: SB: Iglesias 15, Spina 11, Hernandez 10, Valenzuela 9, Diaz L 5, Perez 4, Saller N 3, Diaz G 1; PP: de la Rosa 14, Alvarez 8, Chirino 2, Silveria 2, Oquendo 2.
▪ Columbus 69, Sunset 52: Col: Cooper 24, Perez 17, Jackson 11, Vidal 9, Golden 4, Fernandez 3, Alonso 3, Salazar 1; Sunset: Galdon 15, Pastoriza 12, Morris 6, Fuentes 6, Perez 4, Vilogez 4, Machado 3, Bouza 3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Florida Christian 55, Braddock 53 (OT): Daniella Marrero 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Ruby Rico 11 points, 4 steals; Carolina Ledon 12 points, 5 rebounds; Gabriela Rivera 5 points; Joie Diaz 4 points, 4 rebounds; Andrea Delgado 2 points, 10 rebounds; Emily Manzano 1 point.
▪ St. Brendan 49, Miami Beach 25: STB: C. Armas 15, P. Berrios 9, I. Gonzalez 7, B. Silva 6, R. Viaros 4, E. Diaz 4, D. Fraga 2, A. Silva 2.
▪ Westminster Christian 38 Marathon 27: WCS: C. Boulris 4, K. Alejo 2, D. Coakley 9, H. Donovan 15, L. Arana 6, Simmons 2.
