Georgia beats Florida in rejuvenated All-Star Game featuring multiple All-Americans

It was an recruiting showcase and a battle for bragging rights, but, above all else, the Florida vs. Georgia All-Star game was a last hurrah at Traz Powell Stadium for some of South Florida’s best high school football players.

Yulkeith Brown, who called the stadium home as a two-time state champion for Miami Central, starred for Team Florida, but Team Georgia kicked a field goal with 1:26 left to win the All-Star revival. Georgia then returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the last minute to finish off a 26-10 win in Miami.

Brown was the offensive most valuable player for the game after catching five passes for 87 yards, Georgia wide receiver Leo Blackburn Jr. was the overall MVP and Georgia defensive back Cedric Wynn was the defensive MVP.

“That’s why I really played because this is my last game at Traz and I was just trying to enjoy it with the guys who I know,” said Brown, who signed a national letter of intent with the Texas A&M Aggies last month. “It was a good game.”

Brown was one of 28 players from the Miami metropolitan area to suit up for Florida. Northwestern tight end Kahlil Brantley, who signed with the Miami Hurricanes last month, caught two passes for 8 yards and Central linebacker Terrence Lewis, who committed to the Maryland Terrapins on Jan. 3, made about half a dozen tackles as the centerpiece of Florida’s defense.

The full four quarters were dominated by the defenses. Both offenses suffered from short preparation time — practices only began Thursday — and penalties plagued both teams.

Georgia jumped ahead 3-0 after Florida opened with a three-and-out and a 13-yard punt to set up Georgia at the 22-yard line. Florida knotted the score at 3-3 with 2:13 left in the half after Brown pulled in a 43-yard catch to flip the field and set up a short field goal.

“I didn’t get to make those type of catches in the season, so right here it was big,” Brown said. “And then I just really had fun because it was different quarterbacks, so I really showed people you can put whoever out there and I’m that guy.”

Georgia’s lone offensive burst came on its second drive of the half, when Blackburn won his MVP award. After a short completion by Stratton Tripp, the Georgia quarterback tossed a jump ball to Blackburn. The receiver, who signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last month, pulled in a 39-yard grab and then caught a 12-yard touchdown pass on the next play to put Georgia ahead 10-3.

Florida answered with its best drive — an 11-play, 78-yard march into the end zone. Brown again pushed Florida down the field with two catches and two drawn pass interference calls before Live Oak Suwannee running back Jaquez Moore, who signed with the Duke Blue Devils last month, capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Live Oak Suwanee RB Jaquez Moore scores and Florida ties it at 10-10 with 9:38 left. He signed with Duke last month. @Jaquez_02 pic.twitter.com/WeIH22YkE6 — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) January 17, 2021

With 9:38 left, Georgia took over at its own 24-yard line and held the ball for nearly the entire rest of the game. A 16-play drive set up Georgia for a chip shot field goal and 13-10 lead with 1:26 left.

Even in a loss, Florida players hope this is only the beginning. The Florida vs. Georgia Game used to be a showcase for future NFL talent and it may have been again Sunday with multiple blue-chip recruits, including Brown and Lewis, playing following the cancellation of All-American games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a successful revival, organizers don’t want it to fade back into obscurity.

“It was the best, playing with some of the best guys from Florida,” said TRU Prep quarterback Nick Vattiato, who signed with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders last month. “I couldn’t have had a better time on and off the field, so that’s what I appreciate the most.”