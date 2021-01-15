Florida-Georgia All-Star football game presents valuable chance for recruits amid pandemic

Long before Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks and Deion Sanders were immortalized in Canton, Ohio, they showcased their talents as high school football stars in the annual Florida-Georgia All-Star Game.

This year even amid the difficulties presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event pitting some of the best talent from two of the nation’s most football-rich states is back.

On Sunday at 4 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium, teams from Florida and Georgia will collide in an event that hopes to restore the tradition of years past when an annual All-Star game between the states included future NFL talent such as Hines Ward, Champ Bailey, Fred Taylor, Sammie Smith and many more.

“People try almost every year to have some sort of Florida-Georgia game, but it’s been 10 to 15 years since there’s been one like this where they are tapping into the past and really having guys who are prospects play in the game,” said longtime football recruiting analyst Larry Blustein. “Nowadays you have the Under Armour or the U.S. Army All-American game. Back in the day, you didn’t have those and guys like Smith and Taylor played in this game. This is what this event is trying to get back to being.”

The game features several FBS-level early signees and commitments on both sides.

But in a year where all-star games have barely been held as well as other events such as camps and 7-on-7 tournaments and others offering much-needed exposure to college recruits have been limited, the game offers such a chance.

Davie University School linebacker Emile Aime, an FSU target, Miami Killian defensive tackle Khavon Harris, Miami Columbus defensive tackle Kesean Norris-Hayes and linebacker Dustin Vinas, Miami Southwest linebacker Edgerrin Gavins, Homestead defensive back Joseph Stevens and Miami Gulliver Prep defensive lineman Matt Antezana are among several unsigned players on Team Florida heading into the late signing period in early February.

“It’s everything because it gets these kids an opportunity and the chance to do it in a safe environment against good kids,” Blustein said.

Team Florida will be coached by former Miami Southridge and Florida State star Lamont Green while Team Georgia will be coached by former Miami Dolphins running back Robert Edwards, a University of Georgia alum.

The Florida squad added a couple of key additions recently with a pair of Miami Central standouts in linebacker Terrence Lewis, a Maryland commitment, and athlete Yulkeith Brown, a Texas A&M signee.

Miami Northwestern tight end Kahlil Brantley, a University of Miami commitment and offensive lineman Elkino King, an FAU signee, are among the offensive standouts as well as Fort Lauderdale Stranahan tackle Kareem Harden, an FIU signee, and Killian wide receiver TJ Huggins, a Tulane commitment.

Miami Gardens Tru Prep quarterback Nick Vattiato, a Middle Tennessee commit, will be one of Florida’s top quarterbacks, and teammate John Cannon, a USF commit, is the kicker.

And there’s more talent from around the state including Boca Raton St. John Paul II safety Terrion Arnold (a recruiting target for multiple SEC schools including national champion Alabama), Treasure Coast tight end Keegan Davis (FIU commit), Winter Park Trinity Prep guard Cole Best (USF commit) and Tallahassee Godby safety De’Shawn Rucker (Tennessee signee).

Team Georgia standouts include cornerback Omar Daniels (Kansas State), defensive end Tre’Von Marshall (Mississippi State), safety Brandon Adams (UCF), offensive lineman Andrew Cornelius (USF), defensive back Jordan Grier (Indiana), cornerback Khalil Anderson (Pittsburgh) and wide receiver Jaquez Smith (Indiana).

Tickets are $10, are available at flvsgagame.com, and must be purchased in advance. Masks will be required and children 3 and under are free