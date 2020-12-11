‘We won’t be denied’: After blowing 20-point lead, Deerfield Beach rallies to beat Western

The Deerfield Beach Bucks watched as their 20-point lead over Western disappeared in the final minutes on Friday.

And then they put together one final drive to avoid a letdown.

With 1:04 left on the clock, quarterback Marquis Pierre found an open Joseph Kennerly on a crossing route for the go-ahead, 43-yard touchdown and the Bucks recovered a Western fumble on the ensuing kickoff to beat the Wildcats 34-27 in the Class 8A Gold Bracket semifinals of the South Florida Tri-County tournament. Pierre threw four touchdown passes in the win.

“We made it harder than what it was,” Deerfield Beach coach Javon Glenn said. “We’ve got a young team. Some of the guys didn’t understand that you’ve got to keep playing. Western’s a good team. ... I knew those guys weren’t going to lay down, but I knew my team wasn’t going to lay down as well.”

Deerfield Beach (4-0), the No. 3 seed, advances to next weekend’s championship game against top-seed and 2019 Class 8A FHSAA state champion Columbus, which won its first two games of the tournament via forfeits.

But Glenn’s Bucks made the game too close for comfort after essentially dominating the game until the final 10 minutes.

The game was tied 6-6 tie after the first quarter, with Western scoring on a pair of field goals and Deerfield Beach a 5-yard touchdown pass from Pierre to Jayvant Brown with four seconds left in the opening period.

Western’s next five drives: Three interceptions from quarterback Colin Hurst (two by Bucks defensive back Phillip O’Brien Jr., the second of which was returned for a touchdown), a turnover on downs and a punt.

Deerfield Beach, meanwhile, ran the score up to 26-6 on a 14-yard Pierre touchdown pass to Fred Eaford in the second quarter, O’Brien’s pick-six in the third quarter and an 8-yard Pierre touchdown pass to Kennerly with 8:59 left on the clock.

Western seemed to be done for.

And then Hurst drove the Wildcats 73 yards down the field, capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline and had a successful two-point conversion. Deerfield Beach’s lead is cut to 26-14 with 7:36 left.

And then the Wildcats recovered a fumble at the Deerfield Beach 35-yard line. Hurst scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line five plays later. Deerfield Beach’s lead is cut to 26-21. 3:41 left on the clock.

And then Deerfield Beach went three-and-out to give Western the ball back with a little over three minutes left. A 61-yard catch-and-run from Hurst to Omar Simpson set up Hurst’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Julian Lewis. Western now leads 27-26 with 2:49 on the clock.

The lead was short-lived, with Deerfield marching 80 yards in 95 seconds to secure the win.

“I just told them to keep fighting,” Glenn said. “I could tell that some of them were already counting their eggs before they hatched and then they got shell-shocked when Western went down and scored.

“But when I looked into their eyes, I didn’t see any let down. They just kept repeating ‘We won’t be denied.’”

The Bucks now advance to the championship against a familiar foe.

Deerfield Beach and Columbus had met in the Class 8A state semifinals each of the past two years. Columbus won both times, 49-21 in 2018 and 28-21 in 2019.

Now, the two will meet again, this time with the South Florida championship on the line.

“We’ve been on a collision course,” Glenn said. “There’s nobody else we’d rather face. They’re the champs. They’re the champions until somebody uncrowns them.”