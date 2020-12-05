Killian, behind 5 TDs from its quarterback, easily beats Stranahan in tri-county tournament

Miami Killian wide receiver TJ Huggins catches a touchdown pass against Stranahan on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Traz Powell Stadium. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Khalil Anglin needed redemption. The quarterback’s first drive leading the Killian offense on Saturday night ended in an interception, and he needed to right the ship after his defense held Stranahan scoreless on its first two possessions.

Anglin’s response? A seven play, 76-yard touchdown drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver TJ Huggins in the left corner of the end zone.

At that moment, the rout was on.

Anglin threw five touchdown passes, three going Huggins’ way, as Killian, the top seed in the Class 6A-1A gold bracket of South Florida’s tri-county tournament, defeated eighth-seeded Stranahan 46-14 at Traz Powell Stadium.

The Cougars (5-1), ranked as the No. 37 team in the state by MaxPreps, advance to the semifinals to face No. 4 seed North Miami Beach. Stranahan will face Carol City in the consolation bracket.

Killian scored on seven of its 12 offensive drives, with Anglin as the catalyst. He threw touchdown passes of 14, 6, 41, 28 and 48 yards. The Cougars jumped to a 28-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first half and was ahead by at least two touchdowns the rest of the way.

Stranahan quarterback Kenson Nelson (2) evades pressure from Killian defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (9) on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Traz Powell Stadium. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Stranahan (2-2) made things interesting when it scored 14 points on a 7-yard Kenson Nelson touchdown pass to Joel Felder, a safety and a 1-yard Nelson touchdown run to make the score 28-14 midway through the second quarter.

Killian clamped down on defense from there, holding Stranahan to 39 yards on its final four drives. Two of those drives ended in interceptions by Stanquan Clark and Darrell Randle, the latter of which was returned to the Stranahan 1-yard line to set up a quick touchdown. The Cougars defense had four sacks in that span as well.

Rashad Crawford also recovered a fumble on the opening play of the game.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Killian wide receiver Jermaine Hawkins breaks a tackle en route to scoring a second-half touchdown against Stranahan on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Traz Powell Stadium. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Anglin, the junior quarterback, completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 273 yards, the five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Huggins, a Tulane commit, caught four passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Javon Robinson and senior Jermaine Hawkins also caught touchdown passes.

Running back Ryan Bullard also ran for a pair of touchdowns to round out Killian’s scoring efforts.

▪ 6A-1A Silver bracket quarterfinal: No. 3 seed Miami Springs 29, No. 6 seed Boynton Beach 7 —Quarterback Demetrius Hill led the way for Miami Springs as the Golden Hawks advanced to next week’s 6A-1A Silver semifinals with the win at Traz Powell Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Hill completed 8 of 12 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. After spotting Boynton (3-2) an early 7-0 lead, the Hawks scored 27 unanswered points to build a 27-7 halftime lead thanks mainly to a 75-yard Hill-to-John Bennett touchdown and a 55-yard scoring toss to Antron Williams. Running back Kornell Steward also had a 48-yard touchdown run as Springs improved to 4-1. The Hawks move on to next week’s Silver 6A-1A semifinals where they will travel to take on No. 2 seed Coconut Creek on Friday at Creek. The Tigers (3-2) drop to the consolation bracket and will host No. 7 seed Riviera Beach Suncoast.

-Bill Daley