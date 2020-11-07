Westminster Christian’s season ends as late comeback bid against Benjamin falls flat

Miami Westminster Christian was gifted a final opportunity to complete their comeback. With just under two minutes left and down by seven points to host Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin in their FHSAA Region 4-3A play-in game on Friday night, the Warriors forced and recovered a fumble at their goal line that set up a simple yet arduous task: March 99 yards down the field to keep their season alive.

The drive ended after three plays and 87 yards from their final destination. Quarterback Brian Nasr, hit as he threw and trying to find Jayden Higgins down the left sideline, threw an interception to sophomore Benjamin safety Trakwon Harris to seal Westminster Christian’s 20-13 loss.

Westminster Christian has now been eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round for the third consecutive year. The Warriors’ last playoff win came in 2014.

“We knew this was going to be a close game,” fourth-year Westminster Christian coach Ed Holly said. “Benjamin is obviously a very good football program, but our guys were playing really well. ... It’s been such a strange season with COVID that not only for our guy but all the teams having to overcome all these different obstacles, it’s really a testament of what kind of young men we have.”

The Warriors certainly came into the game with a chance to advance. Westminster Christian went 3-1 during the regular season and had allowed just six total points in its final three games after opening the season with a 16-7 loss to Florida Christian.

But Benjamin, which went 1-3 in the regular season and will travel to face Miami Edison in next week’s regional quarterfinals, came up with the big plays late to close out a back-and-forth affair.

The game-winning score: A 6-yard rushing touchdown from senior Luke Cannata with 3:07 left to play. The touchdown capped a nine-play, 71-yard drive that took 4:37 off the clock and saw Benjamin convert a pair of third downs with quarterback sneaks.

Benjamin’s other two touchdowns came on an 8-yard Khani Jones rushing touchdown in the second quarter and a 55-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Darrell Sweeting late in the third quarter.

Westminster Christian tight end Brian Teasdale celebrates after scoring a first quarter touchdown in Westminster Christian’s 20-13 loss to Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin in an FHSAA Region 4-3A playoff play-in game at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Jordan McPherson jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Westminster Christian opened scoring with a 1-yard passing touchdown from Nasr to senior tight end Brian Teasdale that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive in the first quarter. The Warriors tied the game at 13-13 with 1:34 left in the third quarter when freshman running back Malachi Keels’ 6-yard rushing touchdown completed a seven-play, 72-yard drive. Nasr completed 4 of 6 passes for 46 yards on that drive.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

More play-in game results

Class 3A, Region 4 - Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 36, West Palm Beach King’s Academy 0: Gabe Contento ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third, Monty Flanigan returned an interception for a touchdown, Gregory Janvier returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and Calvary Christian’s defense pitched its fourth shutout of the season. Calvary Christian (5-0) will face Miami Palm Glades Prep Academy in the regional quarterfinals.

Class 2A, Region 4 - Hialeah Champagnat 65, Belle Glades Glades Day 7: Defending Class 2A state champion Champagnat made quick work of Glades Day, jumping out to a 55-7 lead at halftime before working the running clock the rest of the way. Champagnat will travel to Naples to face First Baptist Academy in the regional quarterfinals.

Class 2A, Region 4 - Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy 20, Fort Myers Evangelical Christian 3:After going 2-6 in the regular season, the Lions went on the road and won their first playoff game since 1991. They will host Miami Christian in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.

Class 3A, Region 4 - Boca Raton St. John Paul II 49, Miami Everglades Prep 0: St. John Paul quickly built up a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.