Controversial late fourth-down call seals Carol City win over Chaminade-Madonna

Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Herald held its annual Miami-Dade County Athletic Awards at the Miami Airport Convention Center on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Carol City, up one point with one minute to go, needed to gain 1 yard to seal their win over host Chaminade-Madonna on Friday night.

So the Chiefs sent senior running back Tywan Cash up the middle at the heart of the Chaminade defense.

When the fourth-down play came to an end, Cash appeared to be stopped short of the first-down marker.

The referees disagreed. They ruled forward progress gave Cash a first down, a call that clinched Carol City’s 14-13 win over Chaminade-Madonna.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There was forward progress, I believe that,” Carol City coach Josh Taylor said. “He deserved every yard that he got right there.”

The Chiefs (2-2), snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to that call and a big night from Cash.

The senior was thrust into a prominent role with Katravis Geter and Darius Chester out with injuries.

And Cash delivered. He finished with 132 yards on 23 carries and scored both of Carol City’s touchdowns — a 1-yard scamper with 18.9 seconds left in the first quarter and a 19-yard go-ahead run with 6:19 left in the third quarter.

“Everybody that knows Carol City knows we’re deep in the backfield,” Taylor said. “Tywan, it was his turn and he stepped up majorly.”

And his performance came after Carol City found itself in an early two-score hole.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their first drive and their punter’s knee touched the ground on his punt attempt, giving Chaminade-Madonna (3-1) a short field. The Lions scored two plays later on a 1-yard Thaddius Franklin touchdown run.

Chaminade-Madonna made it 10-0 five minutes later on an Andres Borregales field goal before Carol City rallied back.

The Lions would manage just one more field goal — a 38-yarder by Borregales — to make it 14-13 Carol City with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs held Chaminade-Madonna scoreless the rest of the way. Maxeau Joseph gave Carol City the ball for good when he intercepted Chaminade-Madonna’s Alex Law with 3:47 left. Four runs — and one controversial call later — Carol City could safely run out the clock.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL