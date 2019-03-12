Doral Academy girls’ tennis team ready to compete in national tournament

Justin Puppo has watched the Doral girls’ tennis team rise to new heights over the past few years.
In 2017, the Firebirds reached the state tournament for the first time in school history before losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Gulf Coast.
In 2018, Doral not only got redemption by beating Gulf Coast in the first round but marched all the way to the Class 3A title.
And while Doral will be a state title contender once again in 2019, the Firebirds have one big test ahead of them first. They’re heading to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to compete in the Decoturf National High School Tennis Tournament. Doral, one of the top-four seeds in its 12-team bracket, has a first-round bye and begins play in the two-day tournament at 2 p.m. Friday. The Firebirds are the only South Florida team competing at the event.
The tournament will follow the college dual-match format. Each team will play three doubles matches (one set, first to eight) and six singles matches (best of three sets). One point is awarded to the team that wins two of three doubles matches. Each singles match is worth one point.
BASEBALL
▪ Riviera Prep 12, Westwood Christian 2: WP - Luis Angarita 4 IP, 9 K; Nick Flowers 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Eric Fernandez 2-2, RBI, 3 R, 4 SB; Jessie Lehman 2-3, RBI; RP: 4-1.
▪ Miami Beach 6, Miami High 1: WP - Nolan Santos CG, 15 K, 2 H, 1 R; Luis Gonzalez 3-4, 3 RBI; Jonathan Vasallo 2-2.
▪ Palmetto 12, Homestead 2: WP- Zach Ryan; Ryan Herskowitz 2-3, 1 R, 2 RBI; Andrew Garcia 1-3, 1 R, 3 RBI; Zack Weiner 1-1, 2 R, 1 RBI; PAL: 3-3.
SOFTBALL
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Fort Lauderdale 0: WP - Kaitlin King; Chelsea Brown 2 HR; Meagan Patterson HR.
▪ Lourdes 16, Varela 5: WP - Nora Zubillaga; Nicole Gomez 2 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Maria Amat RBI, 2 R; Gabriella Ullivarri 2 RBI, R; Zubillaga 2B RBI, 2 R; Lydia Menendez 4 RBI, 2 R; OLLA: 5-3.
▪ Palmetto 13, Southridge 3: WP- Latricia Richardson; Olivia Rapp 2-4, 3 R, 4 RBI; Madison Ferreira 1-3, 1 R, 3 RBI; Katie Burge 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; PAL: 6-1.
▪ Miami Beach 19, Miami High 1
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan 3, North Miami 1 (25-14, 25-8, 25-18): Luiz Dardis 13 kills, 2 digs, 6 aces; Adrian Rodriguez 6 assists, 18 aces; Jorge Alvarez 4 kills, 2 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 3 kills, 1 dig; Roy Rossello 12 digs, 1 ace; Reagan: 8-1.
▪ Belen 3, Pinecrest 0: Eric Diaz 6 kills, 7 digs, 5 aces; Daniel Cantens 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Mario Cobo 7 kills 4 blocks, Herman Suarez 34 assists, 2 kills, 9 digs: BEL: 6-0.
▪ Krop 3, Hialeah Gardens 0 (25-20, 32-30, 25-15): Ross Vaygensberg 30 assists, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Jared Weingard 10 kills, 6 digs; Michael Kopel 9 kills, 10 digs; KROP: 8-0.
▪ Westland Hialeah 3, Miami High 1 (25-23, 23-25, 31-29, 25-21): Randi Gonzalez 15 kills; Michael Gonzalez 8 kills, 5 blocks; Rudy Oliva 5 kills, 5 blocks; WH: 5-3.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Gulliver Prep 19, Coral Reef 3: Nick Hassan 4 goals; Ryan Noyes 3 goals; Sean Moore 1 goal.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Gulliver Prep 6, Doral Academy 1: Nicholas Gore 8-1; Yannik Rahman 8-1; Karim Rahman 8-1; Nico Dalmau 8-5; Rahman/Rahman 10-8; Gaston Menendez/Alvaro Gonzalez 10-8.
▪ Plantation American Heritage 6, Coral Springs Charter 1: Sverdlov 8-3; Starkman 8-6; Marzban 8-5; Arreseigor 8-2; Sverdlov/Marwah 8-1; Starkman/Bannaibouce 7-6, Ret.
▪ Ransom Everglades 5, Miami Country Day 2: Dill 8-1; Green 8-3; Gelber 8-0; Kaufmann 8-3; Gelber/Green 6-0; RE: 4-0.
▪ Coral Reef 7, South Miami 0: Colleta 8-1; Benjamin 8-0; Ebner 8-3; de Andrade 8-0; Velasco 8-1; Magalhaes/Bornacini 6-2.
▪ TERRA 3, St. Brendan 0: Porcelli 8-0; Tiktin 8-0; Bagayas/Castillo 8-1.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Plantation American Heritage 4, Coral Springs Charter 3: Block 8-0; Moskos 8-2; Block/Moskos 8-4; Dash/Hoyos 8-7 (7-3).
▪ Miami Country Day 7, Ransom Everglades 0.
▪ Coral Reef 7, South Miami 0: Yaroshuk 8-0; Moll 8-0; Q-Giegeling 8-0; Araujo/Ghini 6-1.
▪ TERRA 5, St. Brendan 2: Giordano 8-0; Dugarte 8-0; C. Tarracino 8-4; A. Tarracino 9-7.
