High School Sports

Doral baseball stays undefeated with shutout over Belen

By Jordan McPherson

March 06, 2019 05:11 PM

The Doral Firebirds have a firm stake as one of the top high school baseball teams in the country.

They gave another resounding reason why on Tuesday night, defeating rival Belen Jesuit 3-0.

The Firebirds (4-0), received another strong performance from starter Mario Garcia, who went 6 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out 10 batters he faced. Ronny Medina recorded the final two outs to earn the save. Garcia has not given up a run through two regular-season starts, spanning 11 1/3 innings on the mound.

Adrian Figueroa went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Dominic Pitelli added a double and a run of his own.

Doral, which finished last season in the Class 7A state semifinals, is ranked No. 5 nationally by Baseball America and is the only South Florida team ranked among the outlet’s top 50.

BASEBALL

Riviera Prep 2, Doctors Charter 0: WP Luis Angarita 8 Ks; Eric Fernandez 2-4, 1 SB; Ely Halton 2-3, RBI; DJ Flowers 1-3, RBI; RP: 3-0.

LaSalle 6, SLAM 5: WP Zach Barrios 6 2/3 IP, 4 Ks; Brandon Miguel 2-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Damian Carames 1-3, RBI; Andy Quintana 1-3, RBI.

SOFTBALL

Palmetto 16, Pace 0: WP Ashley Ortega; Katie Burge 2-2, 2B, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI; Cassie Martinez 2-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Lauren Margolis 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; PAL: 5-1.

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Palm Beach Gardens 5 (8 innings): WP Kaitlin King; Kristen Sacca game-winning hit, scoring Madison Santana; Chelsea Brown 2 hits; STA: 2-1.

Palmer Trinity 18, LaSalle 7: WP - Victoria Torres; Torres 2-2, 3 RBI; Megan Keller 3-5, 4 runs; Elizabeth Sulked 1-2, 3 RBI; PT: 2-2.

Lourdes 17, Southwest 4: WP - Nora Zubillaga; Nicole Gonzalez 2 2B, 2 R; Brooke Filliben 5-5, 5 RBI, 3 R; Gabriela Ullivarri 2-3, RBI; Gianna Delandaburu 4 R; Catherine Ullivarri 2 RBI, R; Mia Bermudez 2 RBI; OLLA: 2-3.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Braddock 14, Varela 13 (2 OT): Katrina Hernandez 150 passing yards, 2 TD; Kayla Alvarez 7 rec, 100 yards, 2 TD; Gabriela Oleaga 12 flag pulls, 1 INT; Juliette Avila 3 rec, game-winning 2-pt conversion; BRAD: 1-0.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Reagan 3, Mater Lakes 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-11): Luiz Dardis 17 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Giancarlo Asencio 10 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Adrian Rodriguez 27 assist, 6 aces, 7 digs Juan Alfonso, 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Roy Rossello 16 digs, 3 aces; REAG: 6-0.

Krop 3, Hialeah Educational 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-21): Ross Vaygensberg 25 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces; Zachary Winer 5 kills, 11 digs; Michael Kopel 8 kills, 3 digs; KROP: 5-0.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Belen 15, Ransom Everglades 8: Joey Balerdi 5 goals, 3 assists; Thomas Kurzan 5 goals, 1 assist; Alex Perez 2 goals, 2 assists; Ignacio Aguilar 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 steals; Mathew Watkins 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 steals; Carlos Veccio 1 goal; Kevin Ferguson 14 saves; BEL 5-3.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Key West 8, Palmer Trinity 3.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Miami Country Day 7, Sagemont 0.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Donna Klein 7, Calvary Christian 0

Miami Country Day 6, Sagemont 1

