Doral basketball’s undefeated run a Miami-Dade record

As it turns out, the Doral Academy boys’ basketball team, now on a 50-game winning streak following Tuesday’s night’s close win over Belen in a Region 4-7A semifinal, set the all-time record for consecutive wins in Miami-Dade county a month ago.

According to long-time Orlando Sentinel preps writer Buddy Collings, the unofficial gatekeeper of high school historical data around the state, the old Miami-Dade county record was 41 straight wins by Miami High from 1953-55.

The Firebirds, currently 29-0 and whose last loss dates back to a 56-37 defeat by SLAM Academy on Dec. 20, 2017, broke the county record on the night of Jan. 25 with consecutive win No. 42, a 55-45 victory over Miami Springs.

Not even the great MHS teams of the late 80s and 90s that dominated the state landscape, coached by Shakey Rodriguez and current South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, (who combined for eight state titles between 1987-98), reached that number.

The Firebirds are also closing in on another milestone. Tuesday night’s win over Belen moved them to within one of second place all-time in the state of Florida for consecutive wins of 51 currently held by Melbourne Florida Air Academy (2004-06).

The modern day state record (post-1960) belongs to Greensboro High School, a small town in the Florida panhandle (the school no longer exists having closed its doors years ago to consolidate with other nearby schools) which won 76 in a row between 1969 and 1972 including three straight state titles.

Doral will look for No. 51 and a second consecutive birth in the state final four in Lakeland when it hosts Dillard in a Region 4-7A final Friday at 7 p.m.

No-hitter for LaSalle baseball

Andy Quintana’s had a season debut on the mound to remember.

The senior put up a complete-game no hitter, striking out 12 in LaSalle’s 11-0 run-rule win over Homestead on Wednesday. Quintana also produced at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI.

The Royal Lions (2-0) also had solid production at the plate from Justin Quintana (2/3, 3 RBI), Damian Carames (2/3, 2 RBI) and Addiel Quintana (2/4, 2B, 2 RBI).

MORE BASEBALL

▪ Miami Springs 4, Southridge 2: Anthony Nunez, 3B, RBI; Jose Llavore 2B, RBI; WP: Eric Argote Jr., 3H, S: Brandon Villabrille

▪ Palmetto 3, West Broward 2: WP: Zach Tabachnikoff; Nick Garcia 4-5, (walk-off HR, hit for cycle); Ryan Herskowitz 2-4, 2B, RBI.

▪ Riviera Prep 11, Colonial Christian 1: WP: Luis Angarita CG, 1H, 12Ks, also 2-2, HR, 2RBI; Eric Fernandez 2B, 2R; Marc Quarrie 2-3, 2 2B, 3RBI; DJ Flowers 2B, RBI, Nick Flowers 2 RBI.

▪ Hialeah Educational 8, Hialeah Gardens 0: WP: Anthony Iglesias CG, 10 Ks; Carlos Castillo 2-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Jorge Gonzalez 3-4, 2 RBI

▪ Miami Beach 4, American 1: WP Roberto Majorca; Antony Figueroa 5 IP, 9 Ks, 2-2, R; Manuel Sanibal RBI

▪ Central 12, Carol City 4: Deidrick Dansby 5 IP, 6 Ks, 2-4, 2 RBI; Abdulah Rosiclair 2-4, 2 RBI; Charles Dorsey 2-4, 2 RBI; Amari Harvey 2-4, 2 RBI.

▪ Doral 3, Cardinal Gibbons 2: Ronny Medina 2-3 HR, R, RBI; Gaby Gutierrez 2-3, HR, 2RBI; Luis Espinal 1-2: WP- Mario Garcia 5IP, 2Ks, 4H, 0ER

SOFTBALL

▪ Krop 8, Mourning 7: WP: Angelina Santiago

▪ Westminster Christian 8, Carrollton 0: WP: Bella Artiles (2-0) 5 IP, 7 Ks, 0 BB, 2 H; Megan Diaz 3-3, 2B, HR; Dani Alvarez 1-2, R, RBI; Jules Dyer 1-2, R, RBI.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Belen d. St. Brendan 3-1: Eric Diaz 19 kills, 22 digs, 2 assists; Joseph Perez 21 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces; Diego Planos 45 assists, 8 digs and 2 kills; Gabriel Suarez 21 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists; BEL: 2-0

▪ Reagan d. Hialeah Gardens 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-23): Luiz Dardis, 19 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Giancarlo Asencio, 18 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Adrian Rodriguez, 37 assist, 3 aces; RR: 3-0

BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ University School 15, Palmetto 7: Ethan Schlam 3 goals 1 caused turnover; David Churba 9 saves; Asher Jurman 4 goals 3 assists.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

▪ Gulliver Prep. 16, Palmetto 3: Bruno Rebessi 4 goals, assist, 2 steals; Taylor Quintero 1 goal, assist, 3 steals; Jeronimo Dacharry 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 steals. GP: 5-

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

▪ Gulliver Prep. 14, Palmetto 1: Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 3 assists, 9 steals; Marcela Calixto-Cortez 4 goals, 2 assists, steal; Sophia Soler-Baillo 2 goals, steal. GP: 4-2