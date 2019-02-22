These area teams opened the regional round of the FHSAA boys’ basketball tournament with wins

45 teams from Miami-Dade and Broward counties entered the regional round of the FHSAA boys’ basketball tournament across eight classifications.
After the opening round of action on Thursday night, 25 remain. Here are the results.
Class 9A regional quarterfinals
Region 3
▪ Western d. Deerfield Beach 56-51 Damari Monsanto scored 25 points to lead Western to the road win.
▪ Cypress Bay d. Stoneman Douglas 55-46:
Region 4
▪ North Miami d. Miramar 68-66: Chamon Metayer posted a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds while Carlos Hart (15), Aaron Smith (12) and Brandon Monestime (12) all scored in double-figures for North Miami.
▪ Pembroke Pines Charter d. Miami High 69-58
▪ South Miami d. Palmetto 45-43: Brothers Arturo Dean and Toru Dean combined for 25 points to lead South Miami to the win. Palmetto’s Alex Rodriguez scored a game-high 15 points in the loss.
▪ Killian d. Coral Gables 49-44: Jalen Houston scored a team-high 13 points and Shawn Nelson added 12 of his own in the win.
Class 8A regional quarterfinals
Region 4
▪ Forest Hill d. Fort Lauderdale 85-65
▪ Blanche Ely d. Palm Beach Lakes 71-59: Aderes Staton-McCray scored 31 points in the win for Ely.
▪ McArthur d. Goleman 66-27
▪ Mater Academy d. Cooper City 71-53
Class 7A regional quarterfinals
Region 4
▪ Dillard d. Okeechobee 45-44
▪ Boyd Anderson d. Jensen Beach 61-53
▪ Belen Jesuit d. Norland 50-41
▪ Doral Academy d. Central 39-38: Junior Devin Carter scored a game-high 21 points while teammate Ricardo Mercado added 11.
Class 6A regional quarterfinals
Region 4
▪ Suncoast d. Hallandale 51-46
▪ Stranahan d. Port St. Lucie 60-50
Class 5A regional quarterfinals
Region 4
▪ University School d. Pace 87-53
▪ Chaminade-Madonna d. Mater Lakes 75-54
▪ Booker T. Washington d. Keys Gate 81-45
▪ Westminster Christian d. Gulliver Prep 90-81 (OT): Senior Marcus Montalvo scored a game-high 39 points with 10 assists while teammate DJ Taylor chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds of his own. JC Lezcano added 14 points in the win. Gabe Taylor scored a team-high 25 points for Gulliver.
Class 4A regional semifinals
Region 3
▪ Miami Country Day d. Westminster Academy 105-49
▪ Sagemont d. Benjamin 69-66
Region 4
▪ SLAM d. Marathon 72-68
▪ Riviera Prep d. Palmer Trinity 62-44
Class 3A regional semifinals
Region 4
▪ Jupiter Christian d. Hebrew Academy 67-49
▪ Champagnat d. Village Academy 61-52
Class 2A regional semifinals
Region 4
▪ Miami Christian d. Grandview Prep 72-48: Diego Rivera scored 36 points and connected on 10 three-pointers while Algenis Quintana added 22 points.
▪ Schoolhouse Prep d. Atlantic Christian 64-35
