54 football players from 17 area high schools named to All-State first-teams

By Jordan McPherson

February 14, 2019 03:20 PM

Chaminade Madonna cornerback Te’Cory Couch, seen here intercepting a ball in the Class 3A State Championship, was one of eight Chaminade players named to the Class 3A All-State team.
FloridaHSFootball.com has released its All-State teams over the past week, and Miami-Dade and Broward counties were well represented.

In total, 54 players from 17 high schools in the two counties were named to the All-State first-team for their respective class. The overall All-Florida team as well as player and coach of the year superlatives will be released on Friday.

Class 3A state champion Chaminade-Madonna was the most represented among the schools, with eight players on the first teams. Class 5A state champion Cardinal Gibbons and Class 4A state semifinalist University School were close behind with six, followed by Class 2A state runner-up Champagnat and Class 8A state semifinalist Deerfield Beach with five.

Here are the area players, separated by classification, who landed on their respective first team.

Class 8A

South Dade quarterback Demetrius Burns

Columbus running back Henry Parrish

Deerfield Beach running back Jaylan Knighton

South Dade wide receiver Frank Ladson

Columbus guard Luis Cristobal

Deerfield Beach center Jordan Bostic

South Dade guard Jonathan Denis

Deerfield Beach defensive end Brandon Dorius

Palmetto outside linebacker Eddie Williams

Deerfield Beach outside linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford

Deerfield Beach cornerback Marcus LaFrance

South Dade safety Jaiden Francois

Class 7A

St. Thomas Aquinas outside linebacker Anthony Solomon

St. Thomas Aquinas outside linebacker Derek Wingo

St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Davis

St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle

Class 6A

Carol City quarterback Daniel Richardson

Central guard Maurice Smith

Northwestern defensive end Sam Brooks

Northwestern defensive tackle Calijah Kancey

Dillard defensive end Shanoyd Whyte

Class 5A

Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Nik Scalzo

Cardinal Gibbons guard Jamari Williams

Plantation American Heritage guard Khristopher Love

Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle

Plantation American Heritage inside linebacker Dorian Jones

Cardinal Gibbons outside linebacker Yahweh Jeudy

Cardinal Gibbons safety Sidney Porter

Cardinal Gibbons kicker Daton Montiel

Class 4A

University School quarterback Nick Vattiato

University School running back Kenny McIntosh

Coral Springs Charter wide receiver Reynald Fleurival

Booker T. Washington center Jeremiah Jenkins

University School defensive tackle Jalen Reeves

Booker T. Washington defensive end Wati Huggins

Booker T. Washington defensive end Donell Harris

University School inside linebacker Emile Aime

Booker T. Washington cornerback Eddie Jackson

University School athlete Xavien “Zay” Flowers

University School kicker John Cannon

Class 3A

Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Daelen Menard

Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin

Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver John Dunmore

Chaminade-Madonna tackle Willie Moise

Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Thomas Armstrong

Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Cameron Williams

Palmer Trinity inside linebacker Kyon White-Royal

Chaminade-Madonna safety Keontra Smith

Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Te’Cory Couch

Class 2A

Champagnat wide receiver Johnquai Lewis

Champagnat tackle Michael Cartwright

Champagnat defensive end Bryan Reinstrom

Champagnat inside linebacker Donald Georges

Champagnat cornerback Shedrick Ursery

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

