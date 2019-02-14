54 football players from 17 area high schools named to All-State first-teams

FloridaHSFootball.com has released its All-State teams over the past week, and Miami-Dade and Broward counties were well represented.
In total, 54 players from 17 high schools in the two counties were named to the All-State first-team for their respective class. The overall All-Florida team as well as player and coach of the year superlatives will be released on Friday.
Class 3A state champion Chaminade-Madonna was the most represented among the schools, with eight players on the first teams. Class 5A state champion Cardinal Gibbons and Class 4A state semifinalist University School were close behind with six, followed by Class 2A state runner-up Champagnat and Class 8A state semifinalist Deerfield Beach with five.
Here are the area players, separated by classification, who landed on their respective first team.
Class 8A
▪ South Dade quarterback Demetrius Burns
▪ Columbus running back Henry Parrish
▪ Deerfield Beach running back Jaylan Knighton
▪ South Dade wide receiver Frank Ladson
▪ Columbus guard Luis Cristobal
▪ Deerfield Beach center Jordan Bostic
▪ South Dade guard Jonathan Denis
▪ Deerfield Beach defensive end Brandon Dorius
▪ Palmetto outside linebacker Eddie Williams
▪ Deerfield Beach outside linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford
▪ Deerfield Beach cornerback Marcus LaFrance
▪ South Dade safety Jaiden Francois
Class 7A
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas outside linebacker Anthony Solomon
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas outside linebacker Derek Wingo
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Davis
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas safety Jordan Battle
Class 6A
▪ Carol City quarterback Daniel Richardson
▪ Central guard Maurice Smith
▪ Northwestern defensive end Sam Brooks
▪ Northwestern defensive tackle Calijah Kancey
▪ Dillard defensive end Shanoyd Whyte
Class 5A
▪ Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Nik Scalzo
▪ Cardinal Gibbons guard Jamari Williams
▪ Plantation American Heritage guard Khristopher Love
▪ Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle
▪ Plantation American Heritage inside linebacker Dorian Jones
▪ Cardinal Gibbons outside linebacker Yahweh Jeudy
▪ Cardinal Gibbons safety Sidney Porter
▪ Cardinal Gibbons kicker Daton Montiel
Class 4A
▪ University School quarterback Nick Vattiato
▪ University School running back Kenny McIntosh
▪ Coral Springs Charter wide receiver Reynald Fleurival
▪ Booker T. Washington center Jeremiah Jenkins
▪ University School defensive tackle Jalen Reeves
▪ Booker T. Washington defensive end Wati Huggins
▪ Booker T. Washington defensive end Donell Harris
▪ University School inside linebacker Emile Aime
▪ Booker T. Washington cornerback Eddie Jackson
▪ University School athlete Xavien “Zay” Flowers
▪ University School kicker John Cannon
Class 3A
▪ Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Daelen Menard
▪ Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin
▪ Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver John Dunmore
▪ Chaminade-Madonna tackle Willie Moise
▪ Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Thomas Armstrong
▪ Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Cameron Williams
▪ Palmer Trinity inside linebacker Kyon White-Royal
▪ Chaminade-Madonna safety Keontra Smith
▪ Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Te’Cory Couch
Class 2A
▪ Champagnat wide receiver Johnquai Lewis
▪ Champagnat tackle Michael Cartwright
▪ Champagnat defensive end Bryan Reinstrom
▪ Champagnat inside linebacker Donald Georges
▪ Champagnat cornerback Shedrick Ursery
