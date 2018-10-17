The high school football regular season is nearing its end. Big matchups still loom

With eight weeks now in the books, we’re ready for the stretch run of the regular season with three weekends of action remaining.

But first, a pair observations from last weekend.

No. 1: After years of being tormented, the Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs at last “slayed the dragon” by beating long-time district nemesis Plantation American Heritage 24-14. Gibbons had not beaten the Patriots in 11 tries since coming together in the same district in 2009 and two of those were painful last second postseason losses each of the last two years.

While that’s great news for the Chiefs, here comes the maybe not-so-good news: They will probably have to beat Heritage again next month as a postseason matchup appears to be inevitable. Thus the only thing Gibbons really accomplished last Friday, besides now knowing it can beat Heritage, was gaining home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No. 2: University School. I finally got to make a trip up to Broward last week to see the Sharks as they took on defending 2A state champ Champagnat. There was a lot to be impressed with.

Coach Danny Luque’s team finished off the Lions with ease (48-16) to not only remain perfect at 7-0 but also earn their seventh consecutive “running clock” victory as well. That includes wins over the likes of Glades Central, Immokalee, Monsignor Pace and Delray American Heritage.

With five-star running back Kenny McIntosh leading the way, U. School is the real deal and, if you’re reading this Booker T., will likely enter the Class 4A Region 4 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. That means if anyone in the region, including the Tornadoes, plans on making it to Orlando, it will go through the Sharks’ home turf.

If indeed these two match up in November, it will be a “can’t-miss” event.

This week’s top 20

1. Carol City; 2. Central; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas; 4. South Dade; 5. Deerfield Beach; 6. Columbus; 7. University School; 8. Chaminade-Madonna; 9. Cardinal Gibbons; 10. Plantation American Heritage; 11. Palmetto; 12. Southridge; 13. McArthur; 14. Western; 15. Plantation; 16. Dillard; 17. Northwestern; 18. Hialeah; 19. Booker T. Washington; 20. Westminster Christian

Knocking on the door: Miami Christian, Coral Gables, Doral, West Broward, Miramar, Belen Jesuit

Top games

No. 19 Booker. T. Washington (4-4) vs. No. 1 Carol City (7-0), Thursday, 7:30 at Traz Powell

With a huge showdown with Central now a week away, Carol City cannot afford to take their eyes off a Booker T. team that, having played arguably the toughest schedule in the nation, will not back down in any way, shape or form to the mighty and seemingly unbeatable Chiefs. That said, BTW is outmatched as far as raw talent on the field so look for Carol City to take care of its business and start prepping for the Rockets.

BD’s Pick: Carol City 33-17.

Doral Academy (6-1) at No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (5-2), Thursday, 7:

Before Doral got its roster purged over the summer, this one looked like a classic matchup. But, despite their record, the Firebirds have only been beating up on weak District 16-7A opponents. This will be a major step up for them. Plus the Lions are coming off a terrific road win over Booker T. last week and look to keep the momentum going here. They should without an issue.

BD’s Pick: Chaminade-Madonna 38-14.

No. 17 Northwestern (4-4) vs. No. 2 Central (7-1), Friday, 7:30 at Traz Powell:

Central is in the same boat as Carol City, trying not to think about next week’s big showdown and keep an eye on an opponent and neighborhood rival this week that’s perfectly capable of knocking them off. While they were pretty much outmatched in a 28-7 loss to Carol City last week, the Bulls did not back down and enter Friday night’s game without the same pressure the Rockets are feeling. Nevertheless, Northwestern’s offensive struggles were apparent last week and don’t figure to get much better on Friday.

BD’s Pick: Central 30-14.

No. 4 South Dade (7-0) vs. No. 11 Palmetto (6-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Tropical:

South Dade has had a nice season, but the Bucs will now be put to the test with back-to-back showdowns against the Panthers and Southridge. Both teams are very evenly-matched and this one could come down to the final possession. Look for South Dade to come up with one more big play than Palmetto.

BD’s Pick: South Dade 21-20.

The rest of the top 20

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) vs. Boyd Anderson (4-3), Friday, 7: BA will offer little resistance as the Raiders start prepping for the postseason. BD’s Pick: Aquinas 44-12

5. Deerfield Beach (7-1) vs. Monarch (3-4), Friday, 7: The Bucks will cruise in this district contest. BD’s Pick: Deerfield Beach 42-16.

6. Columbus (7-1) vs. Coral Park (1-6), Thursday, 7 (Tropical Park): Chris Merritt will empty the bench quickly as the Explorers name their score. BD’s Pick: Columbus 48-0

7, University School (7-0) at Archbishop McCarthy (1-6), Friday, 7: The Sharks have running-clocked all seven opponents and should make it eight. BD’s Pick: University School 45-7

9. Cardinal Gibbons (5-2) vs. Hallandale (4-3), Friday, 7: An important district game for the Chiefs, who will have to guard against a letdown following last week’s emotionally-draining win over Heritage. BD’s Pick: Gibbons 34-16





10. Plantation American Heritage (5-2) at Jackson (4-3), Friday, 7:30 (Curtis Park): It’s the wrong week to be playing Heritage after last week’s tough loss to Gibbons. BD’s Pick: Heritage 35-13

12. Southridge (5-2) vs. Homestead (5-2), Friday, 7:30 (Harris Field): The Spartans can’t take a pretty good Homestead team lightly but should handle the Broncos. BD’s Pick: Southridge 34-20

13. McArthur (7-0) at Cooper City (3-4), Friday, 7: A showdown for first place in the district that the Mustangs should handle without an issue. BD’s Pick: McArthur 31-16

14. Western (6-1) vs. South Plantation (0-7), Thursday, 7: The Wildcats keep the momentum going following last week’s upset of Plantation to set up next week’s district showdown with Miramar. BD’s Pick: Western 40-9

15. Plantation (6-1) vs. Coral Glades (2-5), Thursday, 7, (PAL Field): The Colonels get back on winning track after suffering first loss last week. BD’s Pick: Plantation 38-6

16. Dillard (6-2): IDLE.

18. Hialeah (6-1) vs. Krop (1-6), Friday, 3:30, (Milander): The T-Breds cruise setting up next week’s district showdown with North Miami. BD’s PICK: Hialeah 42-7

20. Westminster Christian (8-0): IDLE

Ohter games

THURSDAY: Miami-Dade: Reagan vs. South Miami, 3:30 (Tropical), SM 40-12; North Miami at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30, NM 37-8; Miami Springs vs. Mourning, 3:30, (Ives Estates), MS 41-12; Southwest vs. Coral Reef, 7, (Harris), SW 21-16; Norland at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 7, Norland 44-6; Ferguson vs. Braddock, 7, (Southridge), Braddock 28-16.

Broward: Champagnat at Pompano Beach, 7, Champagnat 40-7; Flanagan at Cypress Bay, 7, CB 33-14

FRIDAY: Miami-Dade: Westland Hialeah vs. Sunset, 3:30, (Tropical), Sunset 37-7; St. Brendan at Miami Christian, 3:30, MC 42-6; Varela at Belen Jesuit, 4, Belen 45-8; Everglades Prep. at Somerset Silver Palms, 4, Somerset 21-16; Pinecrest Prep. at Palmer Trinity, 4, PT 40-14; Monsignor Pace at Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 7, TC 26-17; Palm Glades Prep. at Pembroke Pines Charter, 7, PC 17-16; American vs. North Miami Beach, 7:30, (Ives Estates), American 20-17; Mater Academy vs. Goleman, 7:30 (Milander) MA 30-20; Miami High at Miami Beach, 7, MHS 23-21; LaSalle at Fort Pierce John Carroll, 7, JC 28-17

Broward: Nova at Hollywood Hills, 4, Nova 26-20; North Broward Prep. at Calvary Christian, 7, CC 28-23; Stranahan at Coconut Creek, 7, Creek 34-14; Coral Springs at Piper, 7, Piper 35-12; Coral Springs Charter at Melbourne Holy Trinity, 7, CSC 27-24; Taravella at Douglas, 7, Douglas 17-14; Everglades at Miramar, 7, Miramar 34-6; Ft. Lauderdale vs. West Broward, 7, (Flanagan), WB 24-16; Boynton Beach at Northeast, 7, NE 13-12; South Broward at Lakeland, 7, Lakeland 42-7; Gulliver Prep. at Pine Crest, 7, GP 33-21

Last week top 20: 13-2; Season top 20: 99-18; Last week overall: 36-9; Season overall: 294-77

Bill Daley can be reached at billd@curtispub.net. Follow him on Twitter: @Billykid11.