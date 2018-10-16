High school football playoffs are fast approaching. Here’s where South Fla. teams stand

Where has the time gone?
Eight weeks of high school football have come and gone in South Florida. Just three more weeks remain until playoff action begins, which means for a share of Miami-Dade and Broward County’s top preps teams, the time is now to make that final push.
Below the latest look, separated by district for Classes 8A-5A and by region for Classes 4A-2A (there are no Class 1A teams in Broward and Miami-Dade), at where each South Florida team stands as of Tuesday as well as a breakdown of their playoff hopes based on the Florida High School Athletic Association’s latest power rankings.
But first, a quick reminder of how the playoff system works:
▪ All eight classifications are divided into four regions. Classes 8A-5A (the larger schools) are further divided into four districts per class for a total of 16 districts.
▪ For Classes 8A-5A, 32 teams from each class advance to the playoffs: The 16 district champions and four at-large teams from each region with the highest power ranking as determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
▪ For Classes 4A-1A, 24 teams from each class (six from each region) advance to the playoffs, with the top two teams in each region earning a first-round bye. Seeding is determined solely by the FHSAA’s power rankings.
District 11-8A (Region 3)
The teams: Deerfield Beach (7-1, 3-0 district), Piper (5-2, 3-0), Douglas (4-3, 1-2), Taravella (4-3, 1-2), Coral Springs (2-5, 1-2), Monarch (3-4, 0-3)
The Oct. 26 matchup between Deerfield Beach and Piper will decide the district, but both should make the playoffs regardless. The Bucks’ lone loss came to St. Thomas Aquinas, while Piper
Taravella is on the outside looking in for an at-large spot — currently ranked 11th in the region — and would likely need to win both of its remaining games against Coral Springs on Oct. 26 and Cypress Bay on Nov. 2 to play beyond the regular season.
District 12-8A (Region 3)
The teams: Western (6-1, 4-0), Plantation (6-1, 4-1), Miramar (4-3, 3-1), Everglades (3-4, 2-2), Cypress Bay (3-4, 2-2), Flanagan (1-6, 1-4), South Plantation (0-7, 0-5)
Western is in the driver season in the district after its 21-7 win over Plantation on Friday and is well on its way to another playoff berth under coach Adam Ratkevich. The Wildcats can lock up the district with either wins in both of its final district games (South Plantation on Thursday and Miramar on Oct. 26) or one win and a Plantation loss to South Plantation on Oct. 27. The former seems the most likely route.
Plantation six-game win streak to start the year and light schedule to end the year (Coral Glades, South Plantation and Douglas are a combined 6-15) should get the Colonels into the postseason.
Miramar, winners of four in a row after an 0-3 start, is the only other team in the district with a realistic chance of seeing the postseason as an at-large. The Patriots are in the No. 9 spot in their region as of Tuesday and are nipping on Park Vista’s heels for that final at-large spot.
District 13-8A (Region 4)
The teams: Hialeah (6-1, 3-0), North Miami (4-3, 3-0), American (3-4, 1-2), Krop (1-6, 1-2), North Miami Beach (2-5, 1-2), Hialeah Gardens (3-4, 0-3)
The Hialeah T-Breds should advance regardless, but North Miami will likely need to win the district if it wants to advance to the playoffs. That will be decided on Oct. 26.
Hialeah has been solid this year, pitching four shutouts in seven games with its only loss being a 28-14 defeat at Gulf Coast in Week 2. North Miami’s three losses have come to a trio of likely playoff contenders in Southridge (15-6), Jackson (12-0) and Palmetto (21-7).
District 14-8A (Region 4)
The teams: Columbus (7-1, 2-0), Coral Gables (5-3, 3-0), Miami Beach (3-4, 1-2), Coral Park (1-6, 0-2), Miami (1-6, 0-2)
With the way the season has gone, the district feels like Columbus’ to lose, but we’ll have to wait until the Oct. 26 matchup between Columbus and Coral Gables to make that definitive. The Explorers, outside of a 35-0 loss to Carol City, have been outstanding this year, winning non-district matchups against Northwestern (23-14) and Booker T. Washington (28-21).
Coral Gables started the year 3-1 before splitting its last four games, getting district wins against Miami Beach (37-0) and Coral Park (42-0) but losing non-district matchups with Palmetto (16-13) and Booker T. Washington (26-21). The Cavaliers are on the fence when it comes to power ranking points for an at-large berth.
District 15-8A (Region 4)
The teams: Belen Jesuit (5-2, 3-0), Southwest (5-2, 3-0), Coral Reef (4-3, 1-1), Braddock (3-4, 1-2), Ferguson (1-6, 0-2), Varela (0-7, 0-3)
The district will come down to Belen and Southwest on Oct. 26, with the winner likely being the district’s lone representative in the playoffs this season.
District 16-8A (Region 4)
The teams: South Dade (7-0, 2-0), Southridge (5-2, 2-0), Palmetto (6-1, 1-1), Homestead (5-2, 1-2), Killian (3-5, 0-3)
Could four of the district’s five teams advance to the playoffs? It’s looking that way.
The district is still an open race for South Dade, Southridge and Palmetto, all of whom are in the top-four of their region’s power rankings. South Dade, undefeated on the year and outscoring opponents by a combined 67-7, still has to face Palmetto on Friday and Southridge next week. Palmetto’s lone loss this year was to Southridge (27-16) on Sept. 28. Southridge lost in double-overtime to Booker T. Washington (21-20) back on Sept. 6 and was humiliated 50-0 by Carol City two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Homestead has a chance for an at-large spot after going 4-0 so far in non-distract play. Even if the Broncos lose to Southridge this week to go 1-3 in the district, a win over either Edison or Ferguson to close out the season should be enough to solidify one of Region 4-8A’s four at-large spots.
District 14-7A (Region 4)
The teams: St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1, 1-0), Fort Lauderdale (5-2, 1-1), Blanche Ely (1-6, 0-1)
Barring a major collapse, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders will lock up the division in two weeks at home against Blanche Ely. That’s merely a formality, though, as the Raiders are basically a shoo-in for the playoffs each year given their schedule and results.
Fort Lauderdale is on the bubble for an at-large spot at No. 6 right now in Region 3-7A.
District 15-7A (Region 4)
The teams: McArthur (7-0, 4-0), Cooper City (3-4, 3-0), West Broward (5-2, 4-1), South Broward (2-7, 1-3), Nova (2-6, 0-4), Hollywood Hills (2-5, 0-3)
What a turnaround this season has been for McArthur. After a 1-9 finish last year, the Mustangs can reclaim the district title in head coach Pierre Senatus’ first year with a win over Cooper City on Thursday.
From the playoff standpoint, McArthur should be a lock, West Broward is on the bubble as an at-large team (No. 10 in the region), and Cooper City would need to win the district (possible with wins against McArthur and West Broward over the next two weeks).
District 16-7A (Region 4)
The teams: Doral Academy (8-1, 7-0), Miami Springs (5-2, 5-1), South Miami (5-2, 4-2), Mater Academy (4-3, 4-2), Goleman (3-4, 3-4), Reagan (2-5, 2-4), Sunset (1-6, 1-5), Mourning (1-6, 1-5), Westland Hialeah (1-6, 1-5)
Doral Academy, despite seeing a host of its top players transfer out before the season, has already locked up its spot in the postseason and can sweep the nine-team district with a win over Mourning on Oct. 25. But first, the Firebirds will face defending Class 3A state champion Chaminade-Madonna on Thursday.
Miami Springs (No. 4 in the region) is in position to earn an at-large berth to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mater Academy, which receives a boost in the point system ranking due to its non-district games against Columbus and Norland, is a bubble team for an at-large spot.
District 15-6A (Region 4)
The teams: Dillard (6-2, 3-0), Boyd Anderson (4-3, 2-1), Archbishop McCarthy (1-6, 1-2), Boynton Beach (0-7, 0-1), Northeast (0-7, 0-2)
Dillard has already locked up its third consecutive district title and can run the table in the district with a win over winless Boynton Beach on Oct. 26.
The rest of the district is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff hunt.
District 16-6A (Region 4)
The teams: Carol City (7-0, 3-0), Central (7-1, 1-0), Northwestern (3-4, 1-1), Norland (2-5, 0-2), Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-7, 0-2)
Carol City and Central are both clearly in the playoffs, but bragging rights and a district title come into play on Oct. 26 at Traz Powell.
The Chiefs have been unstoppable this year, while Central’s lone loss is a five-overtime marathon against national powerhouse St. John’s in Washington D.C.
Defending 6A state champion Northwestern, despite a 3-4 record, in on pace for an at-large berth into the playoffs. Norland currently holds the final at-large spot and would likely need to make a statement in its final three games against Hialeah-Miami Lakes, Northwestern and Mater Academy to sneak in to the playoffs.
District 16-5A (Region 4)
The teams: Cardinal Gibbons (5-2, 3-0), Hallandale (4-3, 3-0), Plantation American Heritage (6-2, 2-1), Jackson (4-3, 1-2), Coconut Creek (3-3, 0-3), Stranahan (1-6, 0-3)
Cardinal Gibbons accomplished one goal last week by finally defeating Plantation American Heritage. The Chiefs can accomplish another this week. A win over Hallandale on Friday would secure Gibbons a district title.
Otherwise, a three-way tie atop the district among Gibbons, Heritage and Hallandale is possible with Heritage and Hallandale meeting up on Oct. 26.
Gibbons and Heritage are virtual locks for the playoffs regardless of how the district shakes out. Hallandale would likely need to win the district or at the very least get one win against either Gibbons or Heritage to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Coconut Creek, meanwhile, is still in the hunt for an at-large bid as the No. 8 seed in its region.
Region 4-4A
The teams: University School (7-0), Booker T. Washington (4-4), Monsignor Pace (5-3), Glades Central (3-3), Gulliver Prep (4-3), Pine Crest (3-4), Key West (4-3), North Broward Prep (4-4), Edison (2-6), Coral Springs Charter (5-1), LaSalle (2-6), Somerset Academy (3-5)
This is where things start to get tricky and records can be deceiving. Let’s start with the obvious: University School is a lock with its perfect record to this point in the season, which includes quality wins over Class 3A’s Delray American Heritage and defending Class 2A state champion Champagnat Catholic. The Sharks are seen as the favorite for the class at this point.
Booker T. Washington, despite a .500 record, is essentially also a shoo-in because of its incredibly tough schedule. As is Monsignor Pace, which is 5-3 on the year and has games left against Treasure Coast in Port St. Lucie and Belen Jesuit.
Galdes Central, Gulliver Prep and Pine Crest round out the region’s top six right now with Key West in a close seventh.
Region 4-3A
The teams: Delray American Heritage (5-2), Chaminade-Madonna (5-2), Benjamin (8-0), Westminster Christian (8-0), Palmer Trinity (6-2), Everglades Prep (1-5), St. Andrews (5-2), Marathon (4-3), Palm Glades Prep (4-4), Calvary Christian (3-4), Westminster Academy (4-3), Somerset Silver Palms (2-5), St. John Paul II (0-6)
Two points of note here. First, Chaminade-Madonna being 5-2 thus far given its schedule, which has included Deerfield Beach, Plantation American Heritage and Booker T. Washington, is remarkable. The Lions should have no problem reaching the playoffs again this year and making a run to repeat as state champions. Second, a major tip of the cap to both Westminster Christian and Palmer Trinity. The Warriors are a perfect 8-0 in Year 2 under coach Ed Holly and have given up just 26 points on defense this year. The Palmer Trinity Falcons, under coach Mark Reese, are 6-2 and on the verge of returning to the playoffs.
Region 4-2A
The teams: Glades Day (4-3), Moore Haven (5-1), Miami Christian (7-0), St. John Neumann (5-1), Campagnat Catholic (3-4), First Baptist Academy (3-4), Community School (3-4), Village Academy (0-7), Marco Island Academy (0-5)
Both Miami-Dade teams in Class 2A are firmly in the playoffs for now. The Miami Christian are continuing to impress with a 7-0 record. They would be the No. 3 seed in the region if the season ended today. Champagnat, the defending state champion for the class, has gone through its lumps this year. The Lions are 3-4 on the year, with losses coming to Superior Collegiate, Niceville, Venice and University School. They are No. 5 in the region for now and at least one more win against either Pompano Beach or Fort Pierce Westwood should be enough for Champagnat to reach the playoffs.
