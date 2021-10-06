AEW is heading into American Top Team territory in South Florida, and Scorpio Sky can’t wait

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page are The Men of the Year in All Elite Wrestling, and they’ve joined forces with an MMA Man of the Year Dan Lambert, founder of the prestigious American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

The Men of the Year are planning to visit ATT when AEW returns to Miami for two action-packed shows.

“AEW Rampage” is Friday, Oct. 15, and “AEW Dynamite” is Saturday, Oct. 16, both live on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. There will be AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark matches being taped those nights there as well.

The James L. Knight Center is familiar to AEW and its South Florida fan base. When AEW returned to touring in July, the James L. Knight drop kicked off the tour with AEW Dynamite Road Rager.

Plenty of rage in pro wrestling and MMA.

Sky, a Southern California original, displays controlled fury.

Sky has an MMA background, and Page karate and taekwondo; so the alliance with Lambert makes sense. Lambert, a longtime pro wrestling fan, had stints in Impact Wrestling and MLW. Give the man a microphone. He has that gift for gab.

In my video interview with Sky, he discusses teaming with Ethan Page as Men of the Year, their alliance with Dan Lambert, American Top Team fighters transitioning to pro wrestling, his MMA background, beating Chris Jericho and pro wrestler/MMA fighter Jake Hager, the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaq, AEW in Miami and more.

At AEW Rampage Grand Slam on TNT, before 21,000 rowdy fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, The Men of the Year (Sky and Page) with Lambert beat Hager and Jericho, and afterward, ATT fighters Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, Paige VanZant and Jorge Masvidal beat-down Hager and Jericho.

That, a defining moment for the Men of the Year and Lambert, and they are ready to handle anything AEW offers, especially in Miami. If they have to make it happen themselves with a little help from some of Lambert’s friends, so be it.

More on Sky

Sky, 38, is a big Southern California sports fan — cheering his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers. He would like to team with Shaq, who had a big tag match in AEW, but is amped to work with Page, his top choice.

Sky, formerly of SoCal Uncensored in AEW, debuted in 2002. He has wrestled for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Wrestling Society X on MTV, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, TNA Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Sky is a former ROH tag champ with Frankie Kazarian and ROH six-man tag champ with Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. He and Kazarian won the AEW tag titles, too. Sky was ranked No.97 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020.

Sky, who is on hiatus from his podcast, sees pro wrestling potential in ATT fighters Dos Santos, VanZant and Masvidal.

AEW in Miami

All Elite on Wrestling returns to Miami for two nights of action from all its programming.

AEW Rampage on TNT is live Friday, Oct. 15 with AEW Dark tapings for AEW YouTube also on the docket.

AEW Dynamite on TNT is live Saturday, Oct. 16 for a special Saturday edition with AEW Dark: Elevation tapings for AEW YouTube.

The James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami will house those shows.

AEW’s Cesar Bononi, who recently wrestled at the CCW Training Facility in (South Florida) Pompano, is looking forward to AEW in MIami, too.

AEW is no stranger to the JLC.

AEW’s Welcome Back Tour drop kicked off in Miami on July 7 with AEW Dynamite Road Rager on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

American Top Team Founder Lambert appeared for the first time in an AEW ring on that show, cutting a scathing promo, before being destroyed by “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer with Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

American Top Team is based in Coconut Creek in South Florida, about 40 miles north of the James L. Knight Center.

Masvidal was there, in the crowd, ringside, and he was not happy with that outcome for Lambert.

A few months later, he was happy when ATT and Men of the Year controlled the ring during the AEW Rampage Grand Slam on TNT on Sept. 24 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen/Flushing Meadows, New York, before 21,000 fans.

After The Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) with Lambert defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on that show, ATT fighters Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, Paige VanZant and Masvidal saved Lambert from an attack and then took part in a beat-down of Jericho and Hager. Masvidal, who is from Miami, delivered his patented flying knee to knockout Jericho.

