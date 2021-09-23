Miami Herald Logo
Wrestling & MMA

A jiu-jitsu champ, this American Top Team fighter to make his MMA debut for ONE Championship

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida of American Top Team in Coconut Creek is making his MMA debut on Friday during ONE Championship Revolution in Singapore.

In his MMA debut, the 31-year-old Almeida fights Anderson (not Spider) Silva in a match-up of Brazilian heavyweights.

In my video interview with Almeida, he discusses ONE Championship, the fight, his opponent, American Top Team, living in California and moving to South Florida, ATT coaches and fighters, Hollywood movies, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Argentina vs. Brazil soccer, Dan Lambert and ATT fighters on AEW, and more.

Almeida, a 13-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, is a solid 6-foot-3, 220-pounds.

https://twitter.com/MarcusBuchecha

ONE Championship Links

https://www.onefc.com/events/revolution/

https://www.onefc.com/

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship

Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he's done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida.
