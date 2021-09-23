A jiu-jitsu champ, this American Top Team fighter to make his MMA debut for ONE Championship

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida of American Top Team in Coconut Creek is making his MMA debut on Friday during ONE Championship Revolution in Singapore.

In his MMA debut, the 31-year-old Almeida fights Anderson (not Spider) Silva in a match-up of Brazilian heavyweights.

In my video interview with Almeida, he discusses ONE Championship, the fight, his opponent, American Top Team, living in California and moving to South Florida, ATT coaches and fighters, Hollywood movies, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Argentina vs. Brazil soccer, Dan Lambert and ATT fighters on AEW, and more.

Almeida, a 13-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, is a solid 6-foot-3, 220-pounds.

https://twitter.com/MarcusBuchecha

ONE Championship Links

https://www.onefc.com/events/revolution/

https://www.onefc.com/

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

My MMA & Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/