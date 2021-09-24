Miami Herald Logo
Dana Warrior talks the three W’s: Warrior, WWE and Wine. Plus an update on her family and more

WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior discusses WWE Wines That Rock (The Ultimate Warrior and Undertaker versions), rock music, Warrior’s legacy, wines, collectible bottles, her daughters and more.

WWE partnered with Wines That Rock to introduce The Undertaker Cabernet Sauvignon and Ultimate Warrior Zinfandel.

image001 (4).jpg
Wines That Rock joined forces with WWE for special Ultimate Warrior and Underatker inspired wines. Photo Courtesy Wines That Rock

· Undertaker Cabernet Sauvignon: A limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series will be limited to a 30-barrel production run to honor The Undertaker’s 30-year career. Each Undertaker bottle is marked with the individual bottle number as well as the barrel it came from.

Featuring a unique 750ML tombstone shaped bottle, haunting glow-in-the-dark label, branded cork and premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine, each bottle is hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using The Undertakers signature color of purple.

· Ultimate Warrior Zinfandel: A powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80-percent Zinfandel and 20-percent Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California.

The bottles feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colors.

Each of these keepsake wines are available online at wwewines.com and can be purchased separately or together.

Wines That Rock also offers rock music themed wines, including Grateful Dead, The Police, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd.

WTR-bottles.png

WWEWinesThatRock

Dana Warrior is a graduate of Arizona State University.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 6:55 PM.

Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
