Dana Warrior talks the three W’s: Warrior, WWE and Wine. Plus an update on her family and more

WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior discusses WWE Wines That Rock (The Ultimate Warrior and Undertaker versions), rock music, Warrior’s legacy, wines, collectible bottles, her daughters and more.

WWE partnered with Wines That Rock to introduce The Undertaker Cabernet Sauvignon and Ultimate Warrior Zinfandel.

Wines That Rock joined forces with WWE for special Ultimate Warrior and Underatker inspired wines. Photo Courtesy Wines That Rock

· Undertaker Cabernet Sauvignon: A limited-Edition 30-Barrel Series will be limited to a 30-barrel production run to honor The Undertaker’s 30-year career. Each Undertaker bottle is marked with the individual bottle number as well as the barrel it came from.

Featuring a unique 750ML tombstone shaped bottle, haunting glow-in-the-dark label, branded cork and premium Cabernet Sauvignon wine, each bottle is hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped using The Undertakers signature color of purple.

· Ultimate Warrior Zinfandel: A powerful and flavorful wine features a rich and dark 80-percent Zinfandel and 20-percent Sangiovese blend from the Northern Coast of California.

The bottles feature three unique corks produced with different images and quotes from the WWE Hall of Famer, hand-filled and expertly hand wax-dipped in his signature bright neon colors.

Each of these keepsake wines are available online at wwewines.com and can be purchased separately or together.

Wines That Rock also offers rock music themed wines, including Grateful Dead, The Police, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd.

Dana Warrior is a graduate of Arizona State University.

