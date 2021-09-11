Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Wrestling & MMA

In latest of crossover appeal, MMA great Vitor Belfort beats boxing great Evander Holyfield

Crossover combat sport contests are becoming more and more popular these days.

You had pro boxer vs. pro wrestler match-ups back in the day, i.e. Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki in Japan; pro boxer vs. MMA fighter, i.e. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor and MMA fighter vs. social media personality/boxer, i.e. Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul.

If it captures the interest of the viewing public, it will continue, and continue it has in a big way, leading to Saturday night in South Florida.

IMG_1436.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Boxing great Evander Holyfield against MMA great Vitor Belfort headlined Triller Fight Club Legends II at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Florida near Hollywood, and it streamed on FITE TV (PPV / app).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FiteTV.

In a boxing match, Belfort won the fight by TKO when the referee stopped it at 1:49 of the first round. Belfort landed more and dominated, knocking the former champ down, but Holyfield, who took the fight on short notice, got up and continued. The ensuing barrage of punches was too much.

Afterward, Belfort challenged Jake Paul with a $30-million winner-take-all battle on Thanksgiving Day.

For this one on Saturday in South Florida, even former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared.

IMG_1445.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Trump, who has residence in West Palm Beach, helped call the broadcast via FITE along with his son, Donald Trump Jr., UFC standout Jorge Masvidal of (South Florida) American Top Team and former WWE broadcaster Todd Grisham. Junior Dos Santos also of American Top Team joined the broadcast, too.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/boxing/news/donald-trump-evander-holyfield-vitor-belfort-fight/xhut0h1dkuap18az4qtnmik9x

They were nestled above the lower level - suite type area, open air but with plenty of security - where The President did his talking. Some chants of “Trump” during the event.

President Trump spoke to the live crowd after the event from the booth, congratulating Belfort and Holyfield.

Trump, 75, is a veteran of the fight game. He hosted many boxing matches in the 1980s and 1990s at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as WWF (WWE) WrestleMania IV and V in 1988 and 1989, respectively.

If that was not your cup of tea, there were two other options of listening/watching in English or Spanish with Ray Flores and former boxing champion Shawn Porter on the mic.

Originally scheduled as Oscar De La Hoya against Vitor Belfort, plans changed recently. De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19, and the legend Holyfield stepped in on short notice.

Holyfield’s last fight was against Brian Nielsen on May 7, 2011. He won via TKO in the 10th round. Holyfield is 58.

Belfort’s last MMA fight was a loss to Lyoto Machida on May 12, 2018. He had one pro boxing match against Josemario Neves that he won on April 11, 2006. Belfort, who lives in (South Florida) Boca Raton, is 44.

In the co-main event, MMA legends Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson “Spider” Silva competed in a boxing match. Ortiz entered the ring to “I Am A Real American,” the theme music for pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Ortiz muscled Silva into the corner, but maybe Anderson was playing possum. He saw an opportunity and countered from the corner with a devastating right hook at 1:21 in round one for the knockout victory.

IMG_1419.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Actor Mario Lopez was one of the hosts. Rapper, television producer, actor, and businessman 50 Cent added insight.

Cuban reggaeton duo Gente de Zona (Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom) performed to kickoff the Triller fight card. Anitta, a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, also entertained.

Your ring announcers Lupe Contrera and Michael Buffer.

No upper deck seating for this one. The lower level and ringside were packed.

One protester was escorted out when she started yelling at President Trump during a 10-bell salute for those who lost their lives in 9/11.

For complete results:

https://www.fightful.com/mma/results/evander-holyfield-vs-vitor-belfort-results-live-coverage-and-discussion

Miami’s Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule is set for Sept. 14 in New York City.

Check out https://trillerfightclub.com/.

My Pro Wrestling & MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

People

Q&A: Ali gets the Ken Burns treatment in 4-part PBS film

September 10, 2021 12:28 PM

Sports

Female Mexican boxer dies 5 days after fight in Montreal

September 04, 2021 12:40 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service