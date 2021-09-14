Former WCW Nitro Girl Chae is an entrepreneur with a patent and a Kickstarter to prove it

It has been 20 years since we’ve seen the WCW Nitro Girls, and Chae is one of them, doing very well these days as an entrepreneur.

Residing in Dallas, she is a mom, a wife and a businesswoman, with a product she created and a business she started, kicking off with a kickstarter campaign.

Chae introduces “Ring Along,” a product she designed, developed and created to solve the lack of multipurpose and versatile storage options for bags.

Here is my video interview with the mom, wife, businesswoman, former Atlanta Falcons cheerleader and WCW Nitro Girl alum Chae.

Chae, a former NFL cheerleader, was born in Korea. Her family moved to America when she was 11 to pursue the American Dream. They settled in Michigan, and they worked hard. Each family member had a job to help make family ends meet.

Chae learned the language and gravitated toward sports, including cheerleading. She also joined the dance team in high school and college.

When they moved to Savannah, Georgia, Chae attended Armstrong State College (no relation to Bob and the Armstrong wrestling family). She earned a degree in business, helping later ignite that entrepreneurial spirit.

She also became an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader. With Turner Broadcasting in Atlanta, she learned of a tryout to dance on a TV show. Little did she know it was the formation of the WCW Nitro Girls. Ted Turner, a cable TV mogul, owned WCW.

Actually, WCW stars Lex Luger and Sting owned a gym, Main Event, in Atlanta, and WCW stars DDP and Kimberly worked out there. At the gym, Kimberly met A.C. Jazz, who was a Falcons cheerleader, and Jazz alerted the cheerleaders, including Chae about a dance team tryout.

Chae made the team, and the rest is history, developing lifelong friendships with her Nitro Girl teammates.

About Chae The Entrepreneur

ABC’s “Shark Tank” is on her mind.

One of the founding members of the popular WCW Nitro Girls, Chae launched a new product to solve the lack of multi-purpose and versatile storage options for bags.

Chae designed, developed and created the innovative “Ring Along” system, which carries a utility patent.

Her “Ring Along” Kickstarter campaign is currently live until September 25.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ringalong/ring-along-utility-patented-bag-organizer

One of the biggest issues in the industry is that most bags only cater to functionality or fashion. The “Ring Along” system delivers both, functionality and fashion.

Another issue is that most bags offer limited storage space and don’t offer flexibility as needed. The lack of multiple storage cabinets and limited fashion opportunities created a gap in the market.

“Ring Along” fills that gap.

Former WCW Nitro Girl Chae is an entrepreneur, demonstrating her patented product “Ring Along,” which she created and designed.

As one of the traditional organizer options, individual storage pouches offer flexible and secure containment. However, the pouches offer limited options for efficient transport, accessibility, and pouch organization.

Bag insert organizers are fixed in sizes requiring multiple inserts for multiple tote bags. And with its open pockets, items are only secure if the tote and insert are upright. Multi-compartment bags, such as backpacks, messenger bags, and diaper bags, offer various storage options, but are limited in fashion choices.

Both inserts and multi-compartment bags have restrictive storage and limited containments; therefore cannot be customized for users’ unique needs and items.

With “Ring Along,” users can finally enjoy maximum capacity and versatility. “Ring Along” pouches, in various sizes and materials, allow users to easily personalize the organizational framework for their unique requirements.

Small spring-hinged rings at the corners of all pouches are kept together by the larger spring-hinged host ring. Any pouch can be removed from the host ring with a quick push on the corner ring, then returned to the host ring after use with a simple click.

Users can either carry all pouches together by the host ring or transfer/interchange certain selections to host rings of other daily bags, such as gym or pool bags. Spring-hinged host ring also allows users to clip or hang Ring Along pouches on any fixture.

The second small spring-hinged rings on the “Ring Along” pouches allow users to transform any “Ring Along” pouches into the shoulder, crossbody, waist/fanny and wrist bags on the go. Therefore, these are ideal for carrying only what you need by eliminating the need of carrying a whole bag and content.

Users can finally bid farewell to traditional and mundane bag designs and can now customize their pouches, storage compartments, and fashion options with the “Ring Along” system.

“My homemade Ring Along pouches helped me so much, especially with my kids’ from infancy to now with school and sports ,” said Chae, who was a dancing fixture on WCW Monday Nitro in the late-1990s. “I’ve always wanted to share the idea, but the fear of failure kept me for years from taking the first step for many years.”

Chae is a first-generation Korean American who came to the United States at age 11.

“When I reminded myself of the courage and grit it must have taken my parents to bring their three children to the U.S. without knowing to how speak English and very limited money. That really helped push me forward with the Ring Along System.”

The Kickstarter Pre-Launch Campaign is live and active on Kickstarter now, where you can find out more about “Ring Along” including watch the product demo video.

Take advantage of limited number of Super Early Bird Discounts by placing a pre-order or support with any amount to help Chae bring “Ring Along” to life.

Check out Chae’s blog on ring-along-com to read all about her journey bringing “Ring Along” to life.

http://ring-along.com/

