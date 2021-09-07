You seen them on AEW, Impact, WWE, indies. Now see them in cosplay, wrestling at Florida Supercon

After a hiatus because of the pandemic, Florida Supercon returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

This is a super comic con in South Florida, an annual event run by ReedPop, based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

There are cosplay contests, games, activities, art, panels, souvenirs, merch, and pro cosplayers. Guests include celebs from sci-fi movies and TV shows, cartoons, fantasy, and anime. Also, voice actors, comic book and video game creators and more.

Check out https://www.floridasupercon.com/en-us/guests.html.

Pro wrestling will be well represented, too.

WWE superstar, TV show host, movie star and philanthropist John Cena will be there on Sunday for photo ops and to sign autographs.

Also, Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling — pro wrestlers in cosplay competing in the ring — is a fan favorite with one super show each day Sept. 10-12.

There are featured performers, who you’ve seen on AEW, Impact Wrestling, WWE (NXT, Raw, SmackDown) and the indies, along with some surprises.

Here’s are some giant-sized highlights of FSCW past.

Scheduled for the 2021 version of FSCW at Florida Supercon include:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FSCWrestling

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfVPK6bgUpPIwSIpbXrnbVw

And more.

Alex Chamberlain, Jude Mackenzie, Trevor TC Read and Mike Vendette will run the FSCW shows.

Here’s another look at FSCW from the past with some noteworthy names in cosplay.

(John Beaver, TC Read, Edward Malken, Elgin David, Darby Allin, Stevie Stamos, Danhausen, Alex Chamberlain)

No Mercy; Sweep The Leg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FantasySuperCosplayWrestling

Panels on wrestling and Q&As with top pro wrestlers are part of the Florida Supercon, too.

For health and safety protocol at Florida Supercon, visit:

https://www.floridasupercon.com/en-us/about/health-and-safety.html

For more info on Florida Supercon, check out:

Web: https://www.floridasupercon.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FloridaSupercon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridasupercon/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floridasupercon/

https://www.floridacomiccons.com/event/florida-supercon/

https://www.miaminewtimes.com/arts/florida-supercon-returns-to-the-miami-beach-convention-center-september-10-12-2021-12114225

