Wrestling & MMA

You seen them on AEW, Impact, WWE, indies. Now see them in cosplay, wrestling at Florida Supercon

After a hiatus because of the pandemic, Florida Supercon returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center from Friday to Sunday.

This is a super comic con in South Florida, an annual event run by ReedPop, based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

There are cosplay contests, games, activities, art, panels, souvenirs, merch, and pro cosplayers. Guests include celebs from sci-fi movies and TV shows, cartoons, fantasy, and anime. Also, voice actors, comic book and video game creators and more.

Check out https://www.floridasupercon.com/en-us/guests.html.

Pro wrestling will be well represented, too.

WWE superstar, TV show host, movie star and philanthropist John Cena will be there on Sunday for photo ops and to sign autographs.

240791195_10158687183873512_1230560993761057683_n.jpg

Also, Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling — pro wrestlers in cosplay competing in the ring — is a fan favorite with one super show each day Sept. 10-12.

There are featured performers, who you’ve seen on AEW, Impact Wrestling, WWE (NXT, Raw, SmackDown) and the indies, along with some surprises.

Here’s are some giant-sized highlights of FSCW past.

Scheduled for the 2021 version of FSCW at Florida Supercon include:

E-JnOYJWYAI7qYI.jpg

E95MhA-WUAkT4hm.jpg

E95MhA5WEAQw8c5.jpg

E95MhA2XEAAhvZX.jpg

E95NFbqXsAINfuv.jpg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FSCWrestling

E-OIgvVWYAMoLj8.jpg

E95LpPNXsAI9dtg.jpg

E95NFbqXsAEnmqE.jpg

E95LpPAXEAQICDI.jpg

E95KyQpXsAU5nHe.jpg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfVPK6bgUpPIwSIpbXrnbVw

E95KyQpXoAcHbD9.jpg

E-OIgvQWUAE9IOq.jpg

240904620_1068298897039300_8199640510119008375_n.jpg

240903235_1068298903705966_7317650994171765860_n.jpg

240906238_1068298893705967_2464500784258164682_n.jpg

And more.

Alex Chamberlain, Jude Mackenzie, Trevor TC Read and Mike Vendette will run the FSCW shows.

Here’s another look at FSCW from the past with some noteworthy names in cosplay.

(John Beaver, TC Read, Edward Malken, Elgin David, Darby Allin, Stevie Stamos, Danhausen, Alex Chamberlain)

No Mercy; Sweep The Leg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FantasySuperCosplayWrestling

Panels on wrestling and Q&As with top pro wrestlers are part of the Florida Supercon, too.

For health and safety protocol at Florida Supercon, visit:

https://www.floridasupercon.com/en-us/about/health-and-safety.html

For more info on Florida Supercon, check out:

Web: https://www.floridasupercon.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FloridaSupercon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridasupercon/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/floridasupercon/

https://www.floridacomiccons.com/event/florida-supercon/

https://www.miaminewtimes.com/arts/florida-supercon-returns-to-the-miami-beach-convention-center-september-10-12-2021-12114225

My Pro Wrestling & MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

