She began training at 13. Now this teen Prodigy is making quite a mark in Ring of Honor.

Her mom helped her with her wrestling name, when she was 11. By 13, she began training wrestling backyard in her homeland Laredo, Texas.

A few years later, Booker T and Sharmell’s Reality of Wrestling School in Houston took her to another level.

Now 19, The Prodigy Rok-C is one of the top young talents on the pro wrestling scene.

Rok-C is in the semifinals of the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Tournament.

In my video interview with Rok-C, she discusses the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament, training at 13, being called a prodigy, Reality of Wrestling, mom, puppy and more.

Named after one of her favorites (The Rock) and her first name (Carla), Rok-C is a confident, humble and talented young lady, who is grateful to all those who have helped her thus far.

Rok-C’s pro wrestling education began in Laredo and accelerated in Houston. As a high school student at John B. Alexander High School in Laredo, she would board a Greyhound bus by herself and travel six hours to learn pro wrestling at Reality of Wrestling in Houston.

An athletic and coordinated youth, Rok-C competed in basketball, cheerleading, soccer, track, volleyball. Her mom told her she was really good at all sports and dance (ballet), too, but not great, until she found her passion, professional wrestling.

“I did all these sports and extra curricular activities, but I never knew what my passion was,” Rok-C said. “My older sister, she was in dance, and she loved it. My younger sister was a cheerleader, and she loved it. I was never excited to go to practices for any of those sports. I was like, ‘Hmmm, I wish I could like something the way my my sisters like something.’

“Then I started [pro wrestling] training, and I was like, ‘Ohhh, this is passion.’ Wrestling is my passion.”

Her mom, sisters and uncles are very proud of her. One of her uncles recently told her he wanted to become a pro wrestler, when he was younger, which she never knew, and now she wrestles for two.

Fun Fact: Rok-C is already one of the most famous alum from John B. Alexander High School.

Go Bulldogs.

Speaking of dogs, Rok-C recently celebrated National Dog Day by honoring her puppy. His name is Gohan from the “Dragon Ball Z” series.

While in high school, she took some advanced college placement courses. She wants to pursue a college degree, but her focus these days is pro wrestling and the Ring of Honor women’s title.

On ROH TV the weekend of Sept. 4, Rok-C wrestles Angelina Love, and “The Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize wrestles Trish Adora in the semifinals of the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament.

Rok-C and Alize are from Reality of Wrestling. They trained at different times there but did team together in ROH against Chelsea Green and Willow. They also joined forces against Green and Sumie Sakai.

To reach the semifinals of the ROH tournament, Rok-C defeated Quinn McKay and the experienced and successful Sakai in her biggest victory to date.

ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor is Sunday, Sept. 12 via FITE TV from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Rok-C or Angelina Love vs. Miranda Alize or Trish Adora for the ROH Women’s Title.

Bandido (champ) vs. Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita vs. EC3 - Four-Way Elimination match for the ROH Title.

Jonathan Gresham (champ) vs. Josh Woods - Pure Rules match for the ROH Pure Title.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox, and Shane Taylor) (champs) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Rush) - for ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, Chris Dickinson, and Tony Deppen) vs. TBD.

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) vs. The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett).

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom.

RING OF HONOR socially acceptable

