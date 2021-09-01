Miami Herald Logo
Wrestling & MMA

Australia’s Rhea Ripley helps lead WWE Monday Night Raw into Miami’s FTX Arena on Labor Day

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will help lead WWE Monday Night Raw into the FTX Arena on Labor Day, Sept. 6 in Miami.

The FTX Arena, formerly the AmericanAirlines Arena, is home of the NBA Miami Heat, and this will be the first WWE show under the venue’s new name.

Tickets are on sale via TicketMaster.

Here is my audio interview with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who discusses WWE Monday Night Raw in Miami on Labor Day, her feud with Charlotte Flair, her start with Riot City Wrestling, training from Scotty 2 Hotty, being a fan of The Miz and more.

Ripley, 24, from Adelaide, South Australia, began her pro wrestling journey at age 16 with Riot City Wrestling. A tough, rugged, physical competitor, she has made quite a mark since joining WWE in 2017.

Ripley competed in two WWE Mae Young Classics, won the NXT UK Women’s Championship Tournament, won the NXT women’s title, beat Asuka to win the WWE Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 37 in April in Tampa, battled The Queen Charlotte Flair in a heated feud, and more.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Ripley No.11 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020. She currently resides in Central Florida.

About WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night Raw, the longest running episodic program on television, is 8 p.m. Mondays on the USA Network.

Raw currently features WWE Champion The All Mighty Bobby Lashley with Miami’s own MVP, Raw Women’s Champ The Queen Charlotte Flair, U.S. Champ Damian Priest, Raw Tag Team Champs RKBro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle), WWE 24-7 Champ Reginald, R-Truth, Nikki A.S.H., Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, A.J. Styles, The Giant Omos, The Miz, John Morrison, Asuka, Jinder Mahal, Elias, The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mustafa Ali, Mansoor, Karrion Kross, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Doudrop, Ricochet, Tozawa, Lince Dorado, Dana Brooke, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Ripley and more.

Tickets: https://www.ftxarena.com/events/detail/wwe-monday-night-raw-1

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RheaRipley_WWE

https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/32061932/wwe-summerslam-live-results-analysis-john-cena-roman-reigns-goldberg

WWE SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

Web: https://www.wwe.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WWE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/WWE

My Pro Wrestling & MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
