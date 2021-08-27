This King of queens is part of the historic ‘NWA EmPowerrr’ all women’s wrestling show

“NWA EmPowerrr” is the first all women’s pro wrestling show in the history of the NWA, with a solid mix of outstanding wrestling talent, including KiLynn King and Miami’s Red Velvet and Diamante.

The historic pay-per-view via FITE TV is Saturday, Aug. 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom of Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. Wrestling at The Chase.

The card features wrestlers from the NWA, the indies and NWA partner promotions All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA).

Here is my video interview with KiLynn King as she discusses “NWA EmPowerrr,” its meaning, women in wrestling, Jazmin Allure, La Rosa Negra, Team 3D Academy, MMA, her brothers in the military and more.

King, who debuted in 2018, teams with AEW’s Red Velvet in the NWA Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr. They wrestle The FreeBabes (Miranda Gordy, Jazzy Yang, Haley J).

King has wrestled in AEW, Go Wrestle, Queens of Combat, Ignite, Ronin, FEST, Punk Pro, MPW, GWA, FTPW, ACW, FEW, GCW, PW 2.0. She formed an alliance with Big Swole and Red Velvet in AEW.

For AEW, King also worked with Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Riho, Jade Cargill, Madi Wrenkowski, The Bunny, The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo), Julia Hart, Dani Jordyn, Vipress, Ryo Mizunami, Ray Lyn, Jazmin Allure, Tesha Price, Alex Gracia, Hikaru Shida, Katalina Perez, Rache Chanel, Skyler Moore, Christi Jaynes, Mel, Kenzie Paige, Lei’D Tapa, Savannah Evans, Penelope Ford, Brandi Rhodes, Nyla Rose, Abadon, Serena Deeb, Diamante, Ivelisse, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Yuka Sakazaki.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

King wrestled for AEW when the company returned to touring in July with “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. She competed against Yuka Sakazaki there for “AEW Dark: Elevation” on AEW YouTube.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

My 2-part video interview in 2019 with KiLynn King at a Ronin Pro Wrestling show in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines.

In 2016, King began her training at the Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, near Orlando, learning from Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Billy Gunn, King Serpentico and Jay Rios. She is currently training with Gangrel and Dustin Rhodes. King is the youngest of a military family with five brothers.

More about ‘NWA EmPowerrr’

WWE alum Mickie James is the executive producer of “NWA EmPowerrr” along with Gail Kim, Madusa, Jazz, and Lufisto.

The NWA is under the direction of Billy Corgan, the promoter and owner, who is also an American musician, singer, songwriter and frontman for the music group Smashing Pumpkins.

“NWA Powerrr” is a weekly professional wrestling show streaming on FITE TV.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

“AEW Dynamite” is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

“AEW Rampage” is 10 p.m. Fridays on TNT.

NWA EmPowerrr

AUG. 28 via FITE TV

BELL TIME IS 7:30 p.m. EST

NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH: Champ KAMILLE vs. AEW’S LEGIT LEYLA HIRSCH.

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champ DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MELINA.

THE RETURN OF THE NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TAG CHAMPIONSHIPS CROWNED IN A ONE-NIGHT TOURNEY, FEATURING THE HEX (ALYSIN KAY/MARTI BELLE) vs. RENEE MICHELLE AND SAHARA 7 IN QUALIFYING AND THE FreeBabes (MIRANDA GORDY, JAZZY YANG, HALEY J) vs. AEW’S RED VELVET (of Miami) AND KILYNN KING.

THE NWA’S KYLIE RAE vs. AAA’S CHIKA TORMENTA vs. AEW’s DIAMANTÉ (of Miami).

SKYE BLUE vs. CHRISTY JAYNES.

PAOLA MAYFIELD W/ TARYN TERRELL vs. KENZIE PAIGE.

AND IN THE MAIN EVENT, THE FIRST NWA WOMEN’S INVITATIONAL WHERE A SINGLE WINNER RECEIVES A SHOT AT THE NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT NWA 73 FEATURING STARS SUCH AS JENNACIDE, CHELSEA GREEN, KIERA HOGAN, LADY FROST, MASHA SLAMOVICH, TOOTIE LYNN, DEBBIE MALENKO, THUNDER KITTY, BIANCA CARELLI, AND JAMIE SENEGAL W/ POLLO DEL MAR.

PLUS, MILDRED BURKE’S FAMED WORLD WOMEN’S TITLE BELT RETURNS TO AN NWA RING FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1955.

