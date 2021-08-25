PFL MMA giving back with Randy Couture and Kayla Harrison; Night 2 results; Night 3 preview

Kayla Harrison is such a dominant force that even sharks scurry when she’s around.

Harrison, a PFL MMA champion, participated in a coastal conservation operation on Monday at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in Fort Lauderdale.

Harrison, 31, is a certified diver, living in South Florida, and she enjoys the beach with her children.

So making it better is important to her and others.

Harrison and PFL CEO Peter Murray joined 30 former marine divers and more than 50 recreational divers in surveying coral reefs in the Atlantic Ocean that border Lauderdale-By-The-Sea as part of Pepsi Stronger Together and Force Blue’s Coastal Conservation Ops summer tour.

Photo By Michael Negron Courtesy PFL MMA

Florida’s coastline is in dire straits — with more than 90 percent of its coral reef cover reduced in the last few decades as a result of local and global stressors.

On Harrison’s dive with an experienced research diver, she spent more than an hour checking a designated area in the Atlantic Ocean.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

In doing so, she saw a shark.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

No problem.

“I’m not scared of a shark,” she smiled. “You kidding me. The shark swam away. “Ahhh, Kayla Harrison.’”

Here is my video interview with Harrison after her dive.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, is all about giving back helping others, through her Fearless Foundation and with projects like this in conjunction with PFL, Force Blue, NAUI, and Keep Florida Beautiful.

PFL has committed $10,000 to Force Blue’s conservation efforts.

Photo By JIm Varsallone

Divers spot signs of detrimental stony coral tissue loss disease in this coastline cleanup.

Harrison and others prepared for the important excursion at El Prado Park, adjoining the beach.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Michael Negron Courtesy PFL MMA

MMA legend Randy Couture, a U.S. Army vet who is a PFL commentator, also took part in a coastline conservation operation via Pepsi Stronger Together and Force Blue on Aug. 20 near Crandon Park Marina in Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County.

Above is my video interview with PFL CEO Peter Murray and Force Blue Executive Director/Co-Founder Jim Ritterhoff.

About Force Blue Inc.

Force Blue is the only nonprofit in the world that provides “mission therapy” for former combat divers by retraining, retooling and deploying them on missions of conservation, preservation and restoration.

By uniting Special Operations veterans with the world of marine science and conservation Force Blue has created a model of caring, cooperation and positive change with the power to restore lives and the planet. For more info visit forceblueteam.org.

Harrison in PFL 2021

Harrison, who trains at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek, continued her dominance by defeating Genah Fabian by 1st round TKO (4:01) in the main event of Night 2 of the PFL semifinals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near (South Florida) Hollywood.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Harrison, the defending champ, reached the finals which are Oct. 27 also at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near (South Florida) Hollywood. Tickets are on sale for that event to crown six champions and award each with a $1 million.

ClickToPurchasePFLTickets

Members of the United States military receive a 20-percent discount using the promotional code USA.

Kayla’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/KaylaH

Kayla’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/judokayla/

Fearless Foundation: https://www.kaylaharrison.com/.

Couture’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/Randy_Couture

PFL in South Florida in August

During the PFL Playoffs Night 2 on Aug. 19, no fans were allowed, but there was plenty of VIP, including GOAT/Double Champ Amanda Nunes Leoa, Nina Ansaroff Nunes, Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, Frank Mir, Bella Mir, Tyrone Spong, Mohammed Usman, Claressa Shields, Andrei Arlovski, Mirko CroCop Filipovic, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos.

On Aug. 27 on PFL Playoffs NIght 3, light heavyweight Antonio Carlos Junior of (South Florida) American Top Team looks to make it five fighters with South Florida ties to reach the finals.

PFL Playoffs Night 2 Results

ESPN Card

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: Kayla Harrison def. Genah Fabian by 1st round TKO (4:01)

Heavyweight Semifinal: Bruno Cappelozza def. Jamelle Jones by 2nd round TKO (1:33)

Women’s Lightweight Semifinal: Taylor Guardado def. Mariana Morais by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Heavyweight Semifinal: Ante Delija def. Denis Goltsov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ Prelims

Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin by 1st round knockout (0:31)

The 6-foot-8 Ferreira is taller than the cage.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Muhammad DeReese def. Carl Seumanutafa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marina Mokhnatkina of (South Florida) Sanford MMA def. Claudia Zamora by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber by 1st round submission (4:18)

Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL Playoffs Night 3 Card

Aug. 27 on ESPN2 & ESPN Deportes

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Near Hollywood in South Florida

(no tickets sold for this event, VIP only)

Featherweight Semifinal: Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Featherweight Semifinal: Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Light Heavyweight Semifinal: Marthin Hamlet vs. Cezar Ferreira of MMA Masters Miami.

Light Heavyweight Semifinal: Emiliano Sordi vs. Antonio Carlos Junior of (South Florida) American Top Team

Other bouts Aug. 27 On ESPN+

Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks

Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn

Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett

Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton

Brandon Jenkins vs. Jacob Kilburn

The ring announcer is WWE alum Lilian Garcia.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Calling the action is play-by-play announcer and former world champion Sean O’Connell, UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend Randy Couture and one of the most popular MMA personalities today, Kenny Florian. Guest Frank Mir, a two-time UFC champ who also fought for Bellator, is pictured with them below.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

About Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only sports combat company to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in regular season, playoffs and championship.

PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. The 2021 PFL Season began with 60 fighters in six weight divisions. The playoffs commence with 24 fighters competing for 12 spots in the Championship event and one of six $1 million title purses. All PFL 2021 playoff events are live in primetime on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S., as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@PFLMMA), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/32053366/kayla-harrison-advances-pfl-final-dispatching-genah-fabian-via-first-round-tko

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/04/antonio-carlos-junior-move-to-light-heavyweight-from-middleweight-pfl-2021

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on Web & Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/